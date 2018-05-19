Thompson: The disrespect of John McCain

“People have wondered when decency would hit rock bottom with this administration. It happened yesterday.”
That was former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, a day after it surfaced that White House aide Kelly Sadler reportedly had this to say about Biden’s friend and former Senate colleague, Sen. John McCain, and his opposition to President Trump’s pick to lead the CIA: “He’s dying anyway.”
Sadler reportedly apologized to McCain’s daughter, and one White House official told the media the remark had been meant as a joke that fell flat.
Hah, hah, I get it. He has brain cancer and is dying. It’s funny, right?
That was the same day that Ret. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, appearing on Fox Business, said this about McCain and his opposition to Gina Haspel, who helped oversee barbaric interrogation methods of Al Qaeda prisoners: “The fact is (torture) worked on John. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John.’”
Hah, hah! Who writes these jokes? They’re great.
Fox, to its credit, announced McInerney wouldn’t be invited back on, though one has to wonder why a guy with his background (another Obama “birther”) was on there to begin with.
This sort of casual viciousness is hardly surprising anymore. In the age of Trump, talk radio, propagandistic primetime cable news shows and the president himself have encouraged people to demean, mock and ridicule those who either see him for the complete fraud he is or who dare to criticize him.
Nothing personal against Sadler, but it’s not a stretch to believe she would say something like she did when she works for a man who, when running for president, said, to laughter, “I like people who weren’t captured.” Zing!
No wonder McCain, who is in the twilight of his life, would rather Trump not be at his funeral.
The reality is, setting the torture issue aside, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more qualified person to run the CIA than Haspel. But the fact remains, she helped oversee the most inherently un-American methods of interrogation. And while she said some of the right things last week on Capitol Hill, she couldn’t bring herself to say the conduct by Americans in the prison in Thailand was immoral.
McCain understands that it was because he was a victim of torture himself during the Vietnam War.
“Ms. Haspel’s role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing,” McCain said in a statement. “Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying.”
At a time in which Trump’s supporters are praising him for perhaps his administration’s biggest accomplishment thus far — the release of three American prisoners from a North Korean regime notorious for torture and starving its own people — you would think more people would understand what McCain is saying here.
Instead we hear more about how McCain has become irrelevant or we see nut jobs on the internet labeling him a traitor.
Now, as is the case with anyone, John McCain is not perfect. And as certainly the case is with any politician, he’s not beyond or above criticism.
He, along with the president at the time and the majority of Congress, both parties, was wrong about the Iraq War. For a man who was labeled a “maverick” during the 2000 primaries, he has generally voted solidly along party lines with a few exceptions over the years.
But I have never questioned the sincerity behind his votes. He’s not part of the far right-wing hooligan class that have hijacked the Republican Party over the last decade.
He’s not part of the Devin Nunes-Mark Meadows-Jim Jordan obstructionist society who seek to abuse their positions to extort information about an ongoing investigation that could be detrimental to the future of Trump’s presidency.
He wasn’t going to back some half-baked health care proposal his party’s leaders tried to hurry through Congress because it wasn’t Obamacare.
He doesn’t demean immigrants like bigoted civil liberties abuser and convicted felon (pardoned or not) Joe Arpaio, who Trump and Vice President Mike Pence consider to be a great American and a “tireless champion of the rule of law.”
I do not agree with John McCain on everything, but I believe in his patriotism. I consider him a titan of the Senate. I consider him an American hero.
When I voted for president for the first time in 2008, I was not thrilled with either candidate. In the end, nothing personal against Barack Obama, but I chose John McCain. I chose John McCain because I believed he would always do what he honestly believed was in Americans’ best interests, that he would work to compromise with the other side to move our country forward.
I don’t regret it.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal.
