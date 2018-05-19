Terrell: The left tries replacing the old rules

We need to be concerned!
The “rule of law” is under attack.
The rules that have led us since 1789 do not seem to be good enough for our country anymore.
The left is trying to write a new rule book and is demanding that every one play by their new rules.
Let’s start with the Starbucks incident several weeks ago.
Two gentlemen were at a Starbucks coffee house in New York waiting to meet someone. Apparently, one or both asked for the key to the restroom.
The store had a rule that only paying customers could use the restroom. Neither of the gentlemen had ordered or purchased anything at the store.
Words were exchanged, an argument ensued, the manager called the police, and the gentlemen were arrested. Other customers filmed the entire incident on their cell phones and the videos went viral.
Starbucks became the bad guys and it went downhill. It’s still going downhill. Apparently, Starbucks doesn’t have the right to restrict their restrooms to paying customers only.
And, it looks like Starbucks will change their rule.
If you have been to New York City recently and spent a day or more walking the sidewalks of Manhattan and downtown New York City, you would understand why every business would consider implementing such a rule.
Another incident occurred last week in Virginia and by the end of the day, it, too, had gone viral across Facebook and other media.
A lady was stopped for speeding in Virginia and became argumentative with the police officer when she learned she was getting a citation. The officer asked her to sign the citation and she refused.
He explained to her if she did not sign the citation, he would have to arrest her and tow her car. She continued to argue. I believe he told her he would have to remove her from the automobile.
He explained that by signing the ticket, she was only acknowledging receipt of the citation and that it was not a guilty plea or any other plea.
During the traffic stop, the driver had a friend on the telephone who told her to “sign the ticket” which she finally did.
After the officer left, the driver then filmed herself while driving and talked about what a horrible situation she had been through, how she was threatened and mistreated and how she was out in the countryside where she was sure they use to hang people.
After she drew thousands of looks and likes, the police department released video cam footage taken by the officer’s camera on his uniform.
His traffic stop was by the book, as was his conversation. Actually, his performance was exemplary, considering the way he was treated and talked to by the woman he had stopped.
There is little doubt that our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights are under assault by the left.
In the past 10 years, we have seen attacks from the left on religion, free speech and peaceful assembly, all of which are guaranteed by the First Amendment.
There are daily attacks on the rights of U.S. citizens to keep and bear arms as outlined by the Second Amendment.
The Fourteenth Amendment defines American citizenship but daily we find those who would disregard this amendment and allow anyone who slips across our borders to have the same rights and privileges as true American citizens.
The Fifteenth Amendment gives U.S. citizens the right to vote and yet in several past elections we have not only seen fraud in polling locations, we have also witnessed intimidating attempts to prevent U.S citizens from casting ballots.
Then last week we learned the Federal Bureau of Investigation may have secretly employed a “mole” to work and spy on the Trump presidential campaign team. The left is sending a new message.
If this “mole story” plays out, it is a far more serious act than Watergate ever was. Yet, it’s the new way of business now by the left.
The left seems to be saying, “Rules are rules, but right is right.” And, it’s the left that wants to decide what’s right and what’s wrong!
Is there no end to what people will do to bring our republic to its knees?
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
