Bennett: Closing the windows

Back in the olden days when I was a kid, we didn’t have air conditioning.
Now, I’m not real sure about this global warming stuff, and I think it’s mostly a ploy to ultimately further taxation, but sometimes I wonder if there might be something to it.
I do not remember it getting as hot back in those days as it does now. I reckon it’s all in what you get accustomed to.
In my early teen years, I would spend several weeks in the summer baby-sitting my young cousins.
They lived in an apartment in Duluth, and their dad kept the central air running 24/7.
I’d freeze to death and would open the windows and sliding doors during the day. At that time, I didn’t understand how come he’d get so annoyed with me. (Now that I have to pay my own electric bill, I can better understand his frustration!)
Besides, I’ve always liked the feeling of having the windows open. The fresh air was delightful, and I loved falling asleep to the night sounds of nature. We had an attic fan in our hallway, and even on the hottest of summer nights it would pull the evening air into the house and we’d stay plenty cool. I’d even snuggle down under the sheets in the coolness of the early morning hours.
At some point before I left home to get married, my dad finally talked my mom into getting central air. She’s like me and liked living with the doors and windows open. My dad worked in HVAC at the time, so it wasn’t long before he was able to fix us up with a ginormous unit. I seem to remember it taking a while getting used to being totally shut up inside the house and growing accustomed to living in lower temperatures.
Now I can hardly imagine life without A/C. Honestly, I think I would melt in a little puddle, like a blob of lard in a hot frying pan, if I had to live without it again. Oh, I still love having my windows open.
I enjoyed that pleasure for about three weeks until a few days ago, when I had to close those suckers tight and turn on the A/C.
It’s kind of a sad day when that happens. Not only do I love living with only a thin screen separating me from the outdoors, I seriously love the low electric bills that go along with the time between turning off the heat pump and turning on the A/C.
There are some folks who are never satisfied about some things, and I will admit to being a complainer about the weather.
I don’t like cold weather.
I don’t like hot weather.
Autumn and spring are my favorite times of the year, and one of the main reasons is because I can open my windows.
I will admit to being one who complained that cold weather seemed to linger for too long this spring. I was done with the cold and ready for warmer temps.
We have had some truly beautiful days, but spring wasn’t long enough for me. It seems that summer has arrived.
School will be out in a few short days, and bored kids will be complaining of nothing to do. But the biggest indicator that summer has arrived at my house is closing the windows.
Welcome, summer.
