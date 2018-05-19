Jacks: Some desserts to try this summer

Sending big “Happy 50th Anniversary” wishes out to Linds and Jerry Thurmond. My grandsons are lucky to have them as grandparents, also. Hope you have many more happy years together.
For those of you that read my column, just a note about last week’s column. The recipe for No Peek Chicken requires four chicken breasts. Somehow it got left off. I had several people ask about that. Sorry about that.
—
This week I’m sharing with you some yummy desserts perfect for the hot summer. I think summertime is the best time for grilling and no bake desserts and that way you don’t have to heat up the kitchen with the oven.
If you are a chocolate lover you are going to love this new twist on cheese cake. It makes a really creamy chocolate dessert.
No Bake Brownie
Batter Cheesecake
Crust
2 1/2 cups chocolate baking crumbs (such as Oreos)
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter
For the filling
24 oz. cream cheese, softened- 3 (8 oz. ) pkgs.
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 Tbsps. heavy whipping cream
2 tsps. vanilla extract
3 cups brownie mix (dry)
For the glaze
3 Tbsps. brownie mix (dry)
3 tsps. vegetable oil
4 Tbsps. heavy whipping cream
For the topping
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Directions
For the crust: Prepare a 9-inch spring-form pan by lightly greasing the edges of the pan with cooking spray and then wiping it gently with a paper towel. Before measuring, grind the cookies into fine crumbs using a food processor or blender. In a microwave safe bowl microwave the butter for 45 to 60 seconds until the butter is melted. In a separate medium sized bowl pour the melted butter into the cookie crumbs and stir until there are no dry crumbs left. Pour the crumbs into your spring-form pan and press firmly into the bottom and up the sides to create a thick crust.
For the filling: Beat the cream cheese on medium-high speed for 2 to 3 minutes until it’s light and fluffy. Slowly add the sugar into the cream cheese while beating the mixture. Next add the heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract. Beat until the filling is smooth and creamy, scraping down the bowl as needed. Slowly add the dry brownie mix nesting in medium speed until the dry mix is completely blended into the cream cheese. Pour the filling into the prepared crust and spread evenly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours until filling is firm.
For the glaze: In a small bowl combine dry brownie mix, vegetable oil and heavy whipping cream or milk. Whisk until the mixture is smooth. For a thinner mixture you can add additional heavy whipping cream. Drizzle over the cheesecake.
Topping: Place the mixing bowl and whisk attachment in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes to chill. Pour the heavy whipping cream into the chilled bowl and use the electric mixer to beat the heavy cream on medium-high speed until the cream gets bubbly. Slowly add the powdered sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Remove spring-form pan from edges and use a large star tip to pipe whipped cream in the outside edges of the cheese cake.
—
This lemon cheese cake is light and fluffy and just sweet enough to balance out the tange from the real lemon juice and zest. It is perfection when you load it up with real whipped cream and fresh summer berries.
No Bake
Lemon Cheesecake
Crust
2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup butter, melted
Filling
Juice of 1 lemon about 1/4 cup (zest it before juicing)
1 pkg. unflavored gelatin
2 16 oz. pkgs. cream cheese
1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
Zest of 1 lemon or 2 lemons for big lemon flavor
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/4 cup powdered icing sugar
1 cup whipping cream, not whipped
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch spring-form pan. Combine graham cracker crumbs and butter and press into prepared pan and about 1 inch up the sides. Bake for 10 minutes or just until dry. Remove from oven. Cool to room temperature. In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin evenly over lemon juice. Let stand for 1 minute. Microwave on high for 20-30 seconds until hot and whisk until dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature. In a large bowl beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Add the Greek yogurt and beat until combined. Add gelatin mixture, lemon zest, vanilla and sugar and beat on low until combined then beat on high for 3-5 minutes until fluffy and thickened (the mixture should hold stiff peaks in the beaters.). Pour filling into cooled crust, cover and refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours. Serve with whipped cream and berries if desired.
—
These are some of the best brownies you will ever taste. Very rich in chocolate.
Best Brownies
Ingredients
3/4 cup sugar
3 Tbsps. butter, unsalted
3 Tbsps. coffee
1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate morsels
2 eggs, room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Brew a cup of regular coffee. You will only need 3 Tbsps. in the recipe. In a medium saucepan combine the sugar, butter and coffee. Cook over medium heat until boiling. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until melted and smooth. Don’t be worried if chocolate looks like it’s seized. It will relax when the egg is added. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Add the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix until just combined. Pour into parchment lined 8x8 pan. Sprinkle lined 8x8 pan with chocolate (Optional). Bake 20-25 minutes. Start checking at 18 minutes if you want “Ooey Gooey” brownies.
—
Another great chocolate treat the kids will love on a hot stunner afternoon are my chocolate cookies
Milk Chocolate
Chip Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 eggs
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 cups milk chocolate chips
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375.
Beat butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla in a large bowl with mixer until creamy. Add eggs and beat well. Stir together flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to butter mixture beating until blended. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts if desired. Drop by the teaspoonful onto ungreased cookie sheet.
Cool slightly. Bake 8-10 minutes for cookies. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until lightly browned (for bars).
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
