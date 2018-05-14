Two from Barrow arrested in death of Walton County man

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Monday, May 14. 2018
Comments (0)
Two people in Barrow County have been arrested after the body of a missing Walton County man was found at their residence earlier this month.
Michael Brent Huff, 46, and Jennifer Louise Huff, 46, both of 1051 Fleemand Rd., Hoschton, have been charged with probation violation, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another in connection with the death of Montez Watson, 32.
Watson, who was last seen in early February in Loganville, was found buried on the property and the Huffs went missing. Jennifer Huff was located in North Carolina and taken into custody last Thursday, while Michael Huff turned himself in at the Barrow County Detention Center last Thursday, according to a news release.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.