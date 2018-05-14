Two people in Barrow County have been arrested after the body of a missing Walton County man was found at their residence earlier this month.
Michael Brent Huff, 46, and Jennifer Louise Huff, 46, both of 1051 Fleemand Rd., Hoschton, have been charged with probation violation, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another in connection with the death of Montez Watson, 32.
Watson, who was last seen in early February in Loganville, was found buried on the property and the Huffs went missing. Jennifer Huff was located in North Carolina and taken into custody last Thursday, while Michael Huff turned himself in at the Barrow County Detention Center last Thursday, according to a news release.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
Two from Barrow arrested in death of Walton County man
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)