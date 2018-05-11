Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported Ethan Andrew Ramey was wanted in connection with the death of Daniel Fowler. The News-Journal regrets the error.
Suspects are being sought by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office in two unrelated deaths this week in Hoschton.
Ethan Andrew Ramey, 29, of Loganville, is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault in the Thursday death of Kellie Roop, 42, of Buford.
According to a news release, deputies responded to 1306 Hwy. 124 in reference to a female who possibly "fell on a knife." They found Roop with a fatal stab wound to her neck. Investigators determined she had been attacked. Ramey has ties to the Hoschton area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Chris Jackson at 770-307-3080, ext. 4643.
—
In a separate, unrelated incident, the sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of 44-year-old Daniel Fowler on Wednesday in a driveway at 1119 Victron Dr. Fowler was found lying in the driveway with a knife in his hand and a gunshot wound to the chest. Fowler had been seen arguing with another person in the driveway earlier in the day. Investigators said there is a primary suspect at this time, but did not release the name.
Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in Barrow County stabbing death, investigating unrelated shooting death
