Wide-ranging comments about Statham services voiced at meeting

About 25 people attended a rejuvenated committee of Statham City Council Tuesday night and heard a variety of comments about the water and sewer systems, streets and capital improvements.
The committee met at the urging of Dwight McCormic, who was elected to the council in November. Eddie Jackson, also elected in November, chaired the meeting.
Statham public works director Sam Powell and Jordan McDaniel of the water department also sat on the committee.
Council members Hattie Thrasher and Betty Lyle were in the audience. Former council member Gayle Steed also attended.
McCormic said at a council meeting the committee had “been around for years” and seldom met. He preached that residents should bring comments and information to the committee and repeated that admonition Tuesday.
Eight people spoke to the committee, and most made multiple comments. Several had complaints about the water and sewer systems.
Jackson said he intends to hold similar meetings about every six months and residents can comment on progress, or the lack of progress. He also cautioned the audience that capital improvements are expensive.
Multiple times, Jackson said older systems must be repaired before news ones can be constructed. He mentioned the water and sewer systems and sidewalk construction specifically.
See more in the May 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
