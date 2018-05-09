Winder council approves rezone for senior housing development

A Roswell-based developer plans to build a multi-family senior housing complex along West Candler Street, near Winder-Barrow High School and Rose Hill Cemetery.
The Winder City Council on Tuesday approved a request by Piedmont Housing Group, LLC, to rezone roughly 14 acres between Marion, James and Myrtle streets to allow for the building of a 64-unit complex that will be age-restricted to people 55 and older with the only exceptions being spouses of residents.
The project, known as Candler Senior Village, will be targeted toward people 55 and older who are looking to downsize or move into better living arrangements. There will be eight one-bedroom units and 56 two-bedroom units, according to Jon McKnight with Piedmont Housing Group. All units will have ground-floor entry, but some will be two stories tall.
The approximate rent would be between $500-$700, McKnight said.
McKnight said the company has developed 16 similar properties in Georgia and South Carolina and 13 are age-restricted. All of those complexes are fully-occupied, have waiting lists and have “a very high level of tenant satisfaction,” he said.
McKnight added Piedmont Housing is applying for Georgia Department of Community Affairs housing tax credits to help finance the project. The company plans to submit an application to the DCA later this month.
He gave a tentative project timeline, saying the company hopes to close on the property by the end of this year, start construction early next year and open during the first quarter of 2020.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
