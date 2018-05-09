Bethlehem council tables paving bid

The Bethlehem Town Council voted Monday to table until next month a bid for the repaving of portions of King Avenue and Star Street so the town can gather more information on pricing quotes.
Marietta-based Baldwin Paving Company, which has a site in Auburn, was the only company to submit a bid and returned a $125,290 bid to do some patching up of rough spots and repaving of King Avenue and Carl-Bethlehem Road starting at King Avenue and going to the city limits.
Mayor Sandy McNab said it was his general experience that Baldwin was the cheapest for similar projects.
The town would pay for the repaving with a combination of SPLOST monies and road maintenance funds.
The council plans to take the issue back up at its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. June 4.
Also Monday, the council approved paying Monroe-based A Yahwey Tree Service $3,500 for the trimming of 24 trees along Angel and Star streets as well as the removal of a dead oak tree on Angel Street and another dead tree on Star Street.
