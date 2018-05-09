Auburn council approves pair of rezone requests

The Auburn City Council approved two rezoning requests on May 3, that will allow nine new homes and a trucking company to locate in the city.
The council unanimously approved a rezoning for seven parcels in the Auburn Business Park from C-3 (Central Business and Heavy Commercial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing District). The total acreage is approximately 5.57 acres.
The applicant, DVK Enterprises Inc., plans to construct a 12,000 square foot facility for commercial truck repair and a gravel lot for storage.
City staff provided several conditions on the approval based on recommendations from the Auburn Planning Commission, to include: to allow intact vehicles only; no vehicle shall remain on the site for longer than two months; all vehicles shall be parked on approved surfaces; hours of operation be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the development shall abide by all applicable standards of the City’s Development Regulations; all runoff of fluids or any pollutants that may originate from stored vehicles and shall be mitigated on-site; provide a six-foot tall opaque fence along all adjoining properties; natural vegetation shall remain on the property until the issuance of a development permit; no overnight idling of trucks or refrigeration equipment is allowed; and exterior lighting and outdoor loudspeakers shall be prohibited.
A public hearing was held prior to the council vote. No one spoke in opposition to the re-zoning.
A second re-zoning was unanimously approved to allow nine homes to be built on a 12.5 acres tract along 6th Street. The rezoning from AG (Agricultural) to R-100 (Single-Family Residential) was approved and the property will be subdivided in order to create nine separate lots with six driveways proposed off of 6th Street. Three of the lots will have shared driveways.
The applicant, attorney John Stell of Winder, spoke on behalf of the property owners, Zavue and Zoovla Yang, Snellville, during the public hearing on this request. No one spoke in opposition. Several questions were asked about the driveways off of 6th Street, but no one voiced opposition to this.
This rezoning also was approved with several conditions recommended by the Planning Commission, to deal with construction materials; 2,000 square foot minimum heated floor space per home; all units have at least a two-car garage accessed by side entry; a mandatory Homeowners Association; all front yards be sodded; and all utilities be placed underground.
