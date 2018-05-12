Buffington: Should we arm school personnel?

Should schools have a few employees carry guns while on campus? That is the central issue in both a local and nationwide debate about how to respond to school shootings. Locally, the Jefferson Board of Education is debating whether or not to adopt a policy that would allow administrators to have an armed employee(s) in the system’s schools. The idea has gotten some pushback from a group of parents who argue that “teachers” should not be armed.
That debate echoes a similar debate taking place across the nation in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students were killed. The U.S. has a long history of shootings and killings on school and college campuses. Ten people, nine of whom were students, were killed in a Pennsylvania school building by a group of Indians in 1764. In the 250 years since, dozens of people have been killed and hundreds wounded by gunfire on school grounds across the country. One of the worst was in 1966 on the University of Texas campus where a student climbed into a tower and killed 17 people and wounded 31 others. In 1989, five children were killed and 32 wounded in an elementary school in Stockton, Calif. Five students were killed and 10 wounded in 1998 in Arkansas when two middle school students shot classmates. And of course, there was Columbine in 1999 where 15 were killed and 21 wounded, Virginia Tech in 2007 where 33 were killed and 23 wounded, and Sandy Hook in 2012 where 26 were killed and two wounded.
The underlying issues in that debate are many and the idea of arming school personnel is just one aspect of a much more complex issue. Mental illness, easy access to guns and the increased availability of high-capacity weapons have all contributed to these mass shooting events (and schools aren’t the only venues for these, either. We’ve seen mass shootings in theaters, shopping malls, churches and other locations where people are easy targets.)
There are at least three broad viewpoints about arming school personnel in response to these incidents.
First, there are those who believe arming school personnel is the wrong solution. This argument questions whether or not any teacher, coach or administrator would have the technical skills or “courage under fire” emotional capacity to really confront an intruding school shooter. That’s a valid concern. Just because a teacher or coach has shot at paper targets on a range with a pistol doesn’t mean they have the overall skillset needed to face down someone armed with a high-capacity AR-15 rifle. Even the highly-trained can miss when under threat — a recent Jefferson policeman was confronted at night by a man wielding what he thought was a gun; the cop fired 10 times and never hit the man. Shooting under pressure is incredibility difficult. In a school setting, a shootout between an intruder and someone armed could lead to even more deaths from flying bullets up and down a hall or in a classroom. Then there’s the question of whether or not armed school personnel would have the emotional ability to confront someone carrying a weapon capable of mass shooting. The SRO at the school in Parkland didn’t go inside the building to confront the shooter — would an untrained “amateur” defender be able to do so? In addition, the security of the weapon itself on campus isn’t 100 percent. For an armed person to have any chance at being effective, he or she would have to have a gun on them at all times. Locking up a gun in a box on campus serves no purpose. But carrying a loaded gun in a school environment has risks, including a possibility that one or two people could take that gun away and use it in a classroom against teachers and students. Finally, there is a real concern that in the event of a threat, arriving law enforcement officers might not be able to distinguish between an armed intruder and an armed teacher. That could lead to even more tragedy.
A second view about this rejects arming school personnel, but does endorse the idea of having armed SROs on every campus along with the addition of metal detectors, controlled school entry points, additional video monitors and cameras and better school grounds access control with gates, fencing, etc. In other words, make it more difficult for anyone to access a school building with a weapon and have police on every campus in case there is an intrusion. Many of our local schools have already done some of this with controlled entry into the buildings, additional video monitoring and SROs. But none of that is foolproof. Fire codes don’t allow for just one entry and exit from a building so additional doors are in place and accessible. And as a practical matter, most campuses have multiple buildings that students have to traverse. Along with that there are school buses, athletic fields and other venues that are impossible to fully restrict.
The third, and perhaps most extreme view, is that society — including school campuses — should be armed camps where everyone is always carrying a gun at all times. That view was mentioned at a recent local debate hosted by the Jackson County Republican Party where House District 31 candidate Samuel Thomas argued in favor of Constitutional Carry, saying that anyone should have the right to carry a gun anywhere without a concealed carry permit, including teachers being allowed to bring guns on campus if they want to. This view claims that since schools are designated as a “gun free zone,” they are actually inviting school shootings because the shooter knows there is no one there to confront him (or her.) The solution, proponents say, is to arm as many people as possible everywhere so that there will be a “good guy” ready to stop a “bad guy.” This view endorses the idea that more guns on campus would be better.
I’m not sure exactly how I feel about this issue. In some situations, where a school is very rural or remote and a long way from quick law enforcement response, it might make sense to have a principal or someone who has access to a weapon for defense. But I have serious doubts that any average school employee has the skills to successfully confront an intruder with a pistol, especially if the intruder is spraying bullets from a high-capacity rifle. Even trained soldiers often have a difficult time when they first come under enemy gunfire.
As for the second view which is to “harden” school campuses with metal detectors, etc., there are schools where that is certainly necessary. But to an extent, those kinds of measures are largely designed to make people feel better and safer even if in reality, the extra safety is doubtful. It really depends on the school, what kind of neighborhood it’s in and the history of a community’s violence. I’d hate to see schools become walled-in prisons surrounded by razor wire and patrolled by armed guards.
Finally, I reject the extreme of encouraging everyone in society to pack a gun as a solution. Taking the U.S. back to the “Wild West” won’t make society or schools safer. The opposite is true. Raising the age to purchase a gun to 21 nationwide should be done. And to buy a weapon with a high fire rate and large capacity should require additional background checks and perhaps even a federal permitting process similar to what’s required for fully-automatic guns. There are simply too many mentally and emotionally unstable people walking around with military-style weapons that have the potential to inflict mass deaths.
There are no simple solutions to shootings on school campuses. Arming school personnel might be one option to consider, but it also comes with some significant liabilities, too.
