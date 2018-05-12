Terrell: Her name was Fannie

I’m not sure where it began.
The records say the first conversation between Fannie and me occurred early one frosty February morning in 1947. Knowing Fannie, I am sure there were many conversations during the previous nine months. I just wasn’t listening.
Fannie, an only child, was born to Mabel and Floyd Butler on Christmas Day in 1918. Floyd stood 6-3 and was a railroad engineer. Mabel stood 4-10, maybe 4-11 in Sunday heels. Floyd wanted a boy that December. His first toy bought before the birth was a football.
Obviously, Fannie and her auburn-red hair, was a surprise on the delivery table.
There are a couple of things about Fannie that her friends and family remember. First, she was a talker. She loved to talk. She could talk to strangers as easy as she could talk to family and friends.
She talked about the good times, the bad times, and she would talk when you didn’t want to hear the message. Fortunately for my brother and me, she was also a good of a listener. For that, my brother and I will always be thankful. Whenever we needed someone to listen to us, she was ready and willing. But if we wanted her to listen, then we had to be ready to hear her point of view afterwards.
Fannie also loved to dance. She loved the big band music. It wasn’t a surprise to walk into the living room and catch her doing the “Charleston.” I remember a few cookouts with friends at Pine Mountain where she and Dad would jitterbug and do the shag to the music on jukebox. Fannie did most of the dancing as dad shuffled across the floor keeping up with her.
Expectations were such a part of her life and she poured them into our lives on a daily basis. There weren’t any boundaries. Her expectations walked us through school, church, Boy Scouts, as well as with family and friends. If you accepted a task, you were expected to do it right and to complete it. Actually, you were expected to go above and beyond. Failure was never an option.
Fannie’s life centered around our family. Close family ties were a trademark. Maternal and paternal grandparents were always a part of the family. She was proud of the family and proud that she and Dad sent three children to college, the first on our side of the family to obtain any education beyond a high school diploma.
Fannie was everything a mother could be. She was Mama, Mother, Fannie, BB; she was a mother first, a confidante, a friend and a grandmother to her children and the grandchildren.
As always in family, there are stories. Once, she was in the attic where she had no business being. My brother and I were in the kitchen with a neighbor when all of a sudden there was a loud noise and a leg was hanging through the ceiling. The neighbor, although strong in her faith, yelled and ran from the house after looking above and seeing a leg dangling in space.
Spring cleaning was a big deal in the ‘50s and ‘60s. I remember one day Mother was in her bedroom cleaning and I heard the sound of a pistol being fired. I ran into the room and there was Fannie standing by the window, frozen in time and whiter than the white wall paint, still holding the pistol and pointing towards the window, mouth wide open.
My first question was, of course, “What happened?” Without moving she said, “It went off!” While cleaning the dresser drawers, Mother had found her father’s .38 caliber pistol and being cool, had taken it and pointed it at the window.
In the coolness of an Annie Oakley, she had aimed the pistol, pretended to pull the trigger and said “bang.” Twice more she pointed at imaginary targets. On the third aim, she pulled the trigger when she said bang and blew out the window. I don’t recall every seeing Fannie touch the pistol again.
I saw that same look on her face several years later during a thunderstorm. We were fishing at a friend’s lake and had gone up to their lake house as a thunderstorm approached. We were sitting in the living room and Mother was sitting by the front door with the door open enjoying the breeze accompanying the storm.
A bolt of lightning hit a tree by the porch, arced to the porch, came through the front door, passed by Fannie and grounded on a metal strip along the wall.
It followed the strip into the bathroom and grounded through the floor. It was several minutes before Fannie could blink, get her hair to lie down or talk. It was one of the few times in her life that Fannie was truly speechless.
There were numerous life lessons along the way and Mother taught us from the heart. Thank-you notes were not optional. She reminded us to be polite, to be honest and trustworthy. Trust God. Say your prayers. Smile. Look people in the eye when you talk to them. Love one another. I can’t count the times she reminded us “Life isn’t easy but it’s worth the living.”
I never recall her using the word sacrifice but as I recount the years and think about the times, I am astounded at the sacrifices made by Mother and Dad.
In her later years, we watched her care for elderly grandparents, both paternal and maternal, and then for a husband robbed of his mind by Alzheimer’s. Not once did she complain. She graciously gave in acts of gratitude and love.
She was a wonderful lady who fully understood the balancing act of working 48 hours a week, being a Mother, a housekeeper, a great friend and a caring neighbor. Her Christian faith was as strong as her love for her family.
She is missed by all that knew her. She was the glue in our family.
Mother would certainly be proud of Sarah, the newest Mother in our family. Fannie and her newest great grandson, 1-year-old Nathan, would be a pair to reckon with. No doubt about it.
Mother’s Day is a special day for very special people. May it be a special day for each of you as it was for Fannie and will be for Sarah.
Thank God for mothers!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
