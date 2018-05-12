Bridgeman: ‘This’ makes anniversary evening ‘special’

We put out the chairs and sat in the sun, still hot but declining. Afterwards, we had dinner at Zaxby’s. My wife had a grilled chicken salad; I splurged on the small chicken fingers meal.
It was our 26th wedding anniversary, but it took second place to the younger grandson’s soccer game (they won).
“This is why we’re here,” Karen says pretty regularly. “This” means being part of the grandsons’ daily lives – attending sports games, picking them up after school, going to movies just because. That’s what she means, and it has become reality.
Sunday, the grandsons and dad, who used to be her “baby boy” came over to plant rose bushes. We now have a row of them outside the back fence and I have become the water boy.
I’m contemplating establishing a flower bed with mulch, mostly to get rid of the yard-mowing in that area.
Most of those who know me would say none of the above has happened. They couldn’t imagine the domesticated version of me. Neither can I, but here I am.
We had a different beginning than most folks. Our wedding was on the deck of our favorite bar and may have been the shortest ceremony on record.
We had two nice parties – one in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where Karen lived, and one in Nicholasville, Ky., where I lived. Both involved casual clothes, food and drink.
Despite our best efforts, some folks wore suits — because that’s what you did for parties. I wore long pants and a tuxedo T-shirt for the wedding ceremony and shorts and the T-shirt in Nicholasville. A state representative, banking buddy and the judge-executive, a combination of elected BOC chair and county manager, all wore suits or coat and tie in Nicholasville. A longtime buddy and elected official wore a suit in Oak Ridge.
I told them differently and the invitations specified no gifts and casual wear.
For the first 18 months, we had a commuter marriage. We’ve been together, mostly, since.
Karen has worn off the rough edges, some of my friends say, quite pointedly and to my face.
I’ve never been much for convention, either in clothing or following the normal patterns of family traditions.
So, we spent the anniversary watching 6- to 8-year-olds play soccer. It’s not a contest of skilled athletes.
Mostly, it is missed shots because the legs don’t always follow the brain’s command.
But it is fierce. Competitiveness is a trait that seems to be genetic and two or three kids on every team have it. (Sometimes the grownups forget it’s just a game between little kids.)
I understand that, having grown up playing basketball anywhere I could find a hoop and round shape to throw in it.
Understanding soccer takes a while. I have learned over the past 25 years, first watching stepson number one play in high school and then covering high schools, boys and girls.
(I still can’t forgive the idea that a fast break is illegal. It’s called “offsides” in soccer. Makes no sense. None. Nothing is prettier than a fast break in which the ball never touches the ground from rebound to layup.)
The evening was not among our most romantic evenings, but it was appropriate. Nai-Nai, that’s Chinese for father’s mother, cheered and watched her boy. I mostly watched her — I’ve been doing that for a while.
It was a good night.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: ‘This’ makes anniversary evening ‘special’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)