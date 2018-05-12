Bennett: A little time off

One of the best things about my job, and there are many good things, is that I only have one boss. There’s only one physician in our practice, and I like it just fine.
As a matter of fact, we’ve told him not to even consider bringing in a partner. We hope he listens well.
One of the absolute best things about my job is that when he’s out of the office, we work in teams of two, while the others take the day(s) off. For example, between April 25 and May 7, I worked one day at the office. Just one day. Sometimes it happens that way. Next time around, I may work several days and someone else may get a bunch of days off. I am spoiled and could totally get used to working one day out of 11 and still get a full paycheck!
During my recent time off, the plans were for me to take Mom, Dad, Aunt J, and Uncle G over to the townhouse at the beach. Due to health challenges and never-ending medical appointments, they hadn’t been able to go over in quite some time so I volunteered to take them. Neither couple is able to make the trip alone and truthfully, they wouldn’t be much help to each other if they went together.
Sadly, one of Aunt J and Uncle G’s closest friends passed away, and the memorial was scheduled for while we would be gone. They had to cancel but insisted that we go on ahead. I went back and forth about going. The weather was predicted to be perfect. I wanted to go. Strangely enough, I also wanted to be at home, working on some long overdue projects and some basic spring cleaning.
A few days before leaving, Mom and I both had the feeling that we probably should just sit this one out, and we both felt very peaceful about the decision. Normally if I have to forfeit a trip, or miss a trip to the beach, I pout for days. But the decision felt right.
And in hindsight, it was the best decision. On the day we were to leave, and the following few days, they were both under the weather to the point that “there’s no place like home.” We are hoping for another opportunity for all of us to go in the not-too-distant future.
So, what was I to do with all that free time at home? Y’all know I hate household chores and since childhood the words “spring cleaning” struck dread and fear in my soul.
Some alien force must have overtaken me because I was actually excited about getting some things done. My list was quite long and not that unreasonable. But please don’t ask me how many check marks I made. Because I didn’t mark off nearly all that I had hoped. But that’s OK. I worked a little in each room in the house, and got to 100 percent on a couple of them.
I. Even. Dusted. Yes. I know it’s a shock. You may even have felt the earth tilt on its axis just a little bit. One of my favorite memes on the internet is a little quote that says, “I dusted once. It came back. I’m not falling for that again.”
I totally concur.
On one of my days off, HSN had a 24-hour craft showcase. That was a lot of fun! I Googled some stuff, I watched some video tutorials on crafting and nutrition, I watched some HGTV, some Hallmark movies and one night I had dinner with a friend. I took the kids to some appointments, and I think there was a sleepover or two somewhere in the midst of all that. And the naps. Oh, the naps were glorious!
Especially after I had finished all my chores for the day! But, in full disclosure, sometimes there were naps in the middle of chores as well.
I’m looking forward to retirement, but it’s so far into the future I can’t even begin to see it. I suppose I could retire now, if it weren’t for that pesky little necessity… my income!
So, for now, I’ll just be ever so thankful when I get the opportunity for a little time off.
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
