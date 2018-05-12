Jacks: Chicken recipes for Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. I hope you make plans to honor your mother or someone special in your life that seems like a mother to you. I have several of those in my life.
Mrs. Janet Luke has been like a mother to me for many years. I look to her for advice all the time and she always has the best.
I’m surrounded by wonderful mothers at work every day.
Mrs. Aimee Thurmond is a wonderful mother to my two teenage grandsons. She has her hands full
I sit with a wonderful lady that was a mother to 6 children.
Ms. Doris hope your Mother’s Day is extra special, too.
—
I had some great chicken recipes sent to me this week that I will share with you. They are all quite different, but all very good.
No Peek Chicken
Ingredients:
1 box Uncle Ben’s Long Grain Wild Rice
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can water
(You can add another can of water for moister rice)
Directions:
In a greased 9x13-inch pan, mix the box of rice, cans of celery and mushroom soups and 1 can of water. (I always add the extra can of water because I like moist rice). Cover and seal with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 2 1/2 hours and “Don’t Peek.” “Your house will smell amazing.”
—
Mexican
White Trash
Ingredients:
1 bag Nacho Doritos crushed
2 cups shredded chicken
2 cups shredded cheese - or more
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can Rotel tomatoes
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup milk
1/2 pack taco seasoning
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with non-stick spray. Mix together all ingredients but Doritos. Layer half the Doritos (about 2 cups) on the bottom then spread half the chicken mixture, rest of the Doritos and the rest of the chicken mixture. Add more cheese on top. Cover with foil and bake for 35 minutes.
—
Chicken Fritters:
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs. chicken breast (3 large)
2 large eggs
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup all-purpose flour or corn starch or potato starch for gluten free
4 oz. mozzarella cheese (1 1/3 cups shredded)
1 1/2 Tbsps. chopped fresh dill
1/2 tsp. salt or to taste
1/8 tsp. black pepper
4 Tbsps. extra light olive oil or any high heat cooking oil
Ingredients for Garlic Aioli Dip (optional)
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Using a sharp knife, dice chicken into 1/3-inch thick pieces and place them in a large mixing bowl. Tip: if chicken breast is partially frozen, it will be a bit easier to slice.
Into the mixing bowl, add remaining batter ingredients: 2 eggs, 1/3 cup mayonnaise, 1/3 cup flour, 1 1/3 cups shredded mozzarella, 1 1/2 Tbsps. dill, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper or to taste. Stir the mixture until well combined, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.
Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add 2 Tbsps. oil. When oil is hot, add the chicken mixture a heaping Tbsp. at a time. (I use a trigger-release ice cream scoop for even portioning). Slightly flatten out the tops with the back of your spoon and saute’ uncovered 3-4 minutes on the first side, then flip and sautee’ 3 minutes on the second side or until outsides are golden brown and chicken is fully cooked through.
To make the aioli (if using) combine all ingredients in a small bowl or measuring cup and stir together until smooth.
**Note: To test for doneness, cut a fritter in half and the chicken should be completely white inside. If your chicken patty is browning too fast, adjust your heat down.
—
Of all the chicken recipes this last one is my favorite.
Pepper Jack Chicken Cream Cheese Wontons
Ingredients:
8 ounces cream cheese
1 1/2 cups Pepper Jack cheese, grated
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
4 green onions, sliced
1 cup finely diced cooked chicken
1 pack Wonton wrappers, (12 ounces)
vegetable oil
3 Tbsps. low-sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp. water
2 Tbsps. mirin
1/8 tsp. sesame oil
Directions:
In a large food processor, add cream cheese, Pepper Jack cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, green onions and cooked chicken. Pulse just a few times. Just enough to combine. Place a heaping tsp. in the center of each wonton and pull up sides and pinch lightly. Moisten fingers with cold water and pinch again. Press down gently on plate to get their bottoms flat (so they will stand up). Keep extra wonton skins covered with lightly moistened paper towels while you work. Repeat until all wontons are full. Cover filled wontons with lightly moistened paper towel while you are working and heating the oil. Heat about 1-inch of vegetable oil to 350 -375 degrees in a heavy skillet. Working in small batches fry until golden brown, less than 1 minute. Use tongs to brown on both sides if they fall over. Drain on paper towels. In a small bowl mix soy sauce, water, mirin and sesame oil. Serve warm wontons, with sauce.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Chicken recipes for Mother’s Day weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)