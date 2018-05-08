Body of missing man found on Barrow Co. property, 2 wanted for questioning

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Tuesday, May 8. 2018
Comments (0)
Two people in Barrow County have gone missing and are wanted for questioning after the body of a Walton County man was found near their home on Fleeman Road.
Michael Brent Huff and Jennifer Louise Huff, who were renting a home on Fleeman Road, have vacated the property after the body of Montez Watson, 32, was discovered by investigators.
Investigators with the Walton County and Barrow County sheriff’s offices as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still working to determine a cause of death and a motive.
Watson had been missing since February and was last seen alive at his residence in Walton County, according to his mother, Lisa Chaney, of Barrow County. Chaney organized a candlelight vigil for her son last month at First Christian Church of Winder.
According to his obituary, Watson was preceded in death by his father, James Riden. He is survived by his mother and five children.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Winder.
Anyone with information of the Huffs’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Barry Chandler of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3977. Those with information about Watson’s disappearance are asked to contact Investigator Hudson of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-2391.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.