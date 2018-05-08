Body of missing man found on Barrow Co. property, 2 wanted for questioning

Two people in Barrow County have gone missing and are wanted for questioning after the body of a Walton County man was found near their home on Fleeman Road.
Michael Brent Huff and Jennifer Louise Huff, who were renting a home on Fleeman Road, have vacated the property after the body of Montez Watson, 32, was discovered by investigators.
Investigators with the Walton County and Barrow County sheriff’s offices as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still working to determine a cause of death and a motive.
Watson had been missing since February and was last seen alive at his residence in Walton County, according to his mother, Lisa Chaney, of Barrow County. Chaney organized a candlelight vigil for her son last month at First Christian Church of Winder.
According to his obituary, Watson was preceded in death by his father, James Riden. He is survived by his mother and five children.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Winder.
Anyone with information of the Huffs’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Barry Chandler of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3977. Those with information about Watson’s disappearance are asked to contact Investigator Hudson of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-2391.
