Baseball: River Ridge sweeps past Bulldoggs in second round

The third-ranked River Ridge High School baseball team entered Thursday’s GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series at Winder-Barrow riding a six-game win streak and averaging double digits in runs during that span.
From the first inning on, the sixth-ranked Bulldoggs couldn’t slow them down. The Knights exploded for 25 runs on 25 hits and cruised to a doubleheader sweep, 13-0 and 12-2, in a pair of run rule-shortened contests at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex.
River Ridge advances to the Elite Eight where it will face either Valdosta or Lakeside, Evans in a best-of-three series starting Wednesday. The Knights (29-5) have now outscored their opponents 55-5 in four playoff games, none of which have lasted a full seven innings.
“They swing the bats very well, they’ve got good pitching and they play good defense, so I give them credit,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said. “They look like they’re playing well at the right time so I’m sure they’re going to make a run.”
River Ridge rolled into town with a team full of college signees and commits and made its presence felt immediately. Senior right fielder and cleanup hitter Chris Williams set the tone early, blasting a grand slam off Brady House in the top of the first inning. Williams, a Florida International signee who is considered an MLB draft prospect, had five hits and six RBIs over the two games and bookended the series with a sharp single in the bottom of the fifth inning of game two to complete the 12-2 rout.
Brandon Smith, a junior Tennessee commit, was sharp on the mound for the Knights in game one. Working with senior catcher and fellow Volunteer commit Conner Pavolony, Smith limited the Bulldoggs to just four hits and struck out five in six innings of work.
The Bulldoggs (21-12) grabbed their only lead of the series — albeit a brief one — in the top of the second of game two on the strength of back-to-back doubles by Jackson Melton and Lance Sikes.
But the Knights came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on a two-run single by Smith and two more in the third on RBI singles by Pavolony and junior center fielder and Georgia Southern commit Ethan Anderson.
Winder-Barrow drew closer in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Jhaydon Sullivan, but River Ridge followed with a seven-run outburst to break the game wide-open. Colin Grant led off with a solo homer to deep left and the inning went south from there for the Bulldoggs.
After the Bulldoggs went scoreless in the fifth, the Knights got a walk, hit batsman and the single by Williams to end it.
“All year, it’s been win or learn for us,” Smith said. “(The series) was something that will hopefully help us develop and figure out the little things we need to do to be ready to beat that type of team next year.”
Smith has good reason to be optimistic about 2019. The Bulldoggs are slated to return all but one regular from the everyday batting order — senior catcher Melton along with senior Trace Wells, who started a large chunk of games in center field while being hit for in the lineup by designated hitter Sam Darling.
The Bulldoggs’ youth this year — there were four sophomores and a freshman in the lineup Thursday — didn’t stop them from winning a second straight region title.
“I’m very happy about the way these guys bought in to what we try to do,” Smith said. “They’re no doubt young and scrappy. Even through this whole doubleheader when they were down, they continued to grind.
“I feel like we’ve got good players coming back. We’ll get better than we were this year hopefully and it should be a fun year again next year.”
Smith expressed gratitude for the four seniors who finished the year with the team — Melton and Wells along with backup catcher Michael Plack and reserve outfielder Ayanni Vasquez.
“Melton busted his butt every day for us behind the plate. Wells is always ready to dive and lay out for a ball,” Smith said. “Then you take a guy like Michael Plack, for example, who stays on top of the game and keeps the pitching charts. He’s an assistant coach for us in a way.
“These guys sold out for us in every possible way and tried to make the guys around them better every day.”
