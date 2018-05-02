Golf: WBHS girls finish fifth in area tournament

The Winder-Barrow High School girls golf team had hoped to make a return trip to the state tournament this year, but that could be in some jeopardy.
The Lady Bulldoggs finished fifth Monday in the GHSA Area 2-AAAAAA tournament at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans, firing a 325. They needed to shoot 315 and finish in the top four to automatically qualify for the state tournament on Jekyll Island May 21-22.
But once all the areas have reported their scores to the GHSA over the next week, there is a chance their area score could be good enough to earn an invite to state, Winder-Barrow coach Ryan Smith said.
“They try to fit 20 teams into the state tournament so we do have a chance,” Smith said. “The girls had that goal to try to make it to Jekyll. We didn’t have our best day (Monday), but I think we’ve continued to get better all year and I’m proud of the commitment and dedication the girls have shown.”
Emilie Elrod led the Lady Bulldoggs, shooting a 107. Chloe Patchin shot a 108 and Katie Alewin fired an 18-hole career-best 110 to give Winder-Barrow its three qualifying scores. Brooke Beasley shot a 128.
On the boys side, the Bulldoggs failed to qualify for state, shooting a 400. But that performance was much improved over the 449 they shot last month in the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament.
Devin Martin led Winder-Barrow with a 93, while Rhotie West fired a 97 and scored her first career hole-in-one with an ace on the 12th hole. Jesse Willingham shot a 99, and Wolfgang Wild shot 111. Harlin Brown (118) and Tristan Branson (134) also competed for the Bulldoggs.
“Like I said at the region tournament, we’ve got to play these better, more experienced teams in order to improve and that’s what we’ve done all season long,” Smith said. “You want to go up against that tougher competition when you’re trying to build a successful program.”
The Lady Bulldoggs will lose Elrod and Alewine out of their starting lineup while the Winder-Barrow boys will only lose a pair of seniors who started one varsity match apiece. Smith said there are some players coming up from eighth grade who will challenge his current starters.
“My motto is always ‘competition brings excellence,’” Smith said. “The new guys coming in are going to put some pressure on the ones we have now and that’s a good thing.”
