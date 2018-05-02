Track and Field: 12 from AHS, 8 from WBHS qualify for state

The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow track and field teams will be well-represented in Carrollton next week as 12 athletes from Apalachee and eight from Winder-Barrow qualified for the Class AAAAAA state meet after finishing in the top eight in their events in the AAAAAA “A” sectionals at Grovetown High School on Saturday.
The Apalachee girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Tahlia Ferguson and Joanna Gross had the fastest qualifying time in the A sectionals, running the race in 48.33 seconds and shaving half a second off their region championship run the previous week.
The Lady Wildcats’ 4x100 time at sectionals was still slower than six teams in the “B” sectionals at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, but they are within 1.5 seconds of the top time by M.L. King — meaning they will enter the state meet within striking distance of placing.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Sierra Barnett, Ferguson, Destiny Gibbs and Gross finished second at sectionals with a 4:03.23, but will likely need to bump that time down under four minutes in order to place.
“The 4x100 team is getting better and we’re working for the opportunity to get to the podium on the final day,” Apalachee head coach David Seawright said. “The 4x4 team is going to have to get a little faster. We’re going to try to get a good week in this week, have a good hard week of practice, use a couple days to recover and get ready to go. We’ve got the extra week (between sectionals and state), and as coaches, we have to keep the athletes focused and continue to push and motivate them.”
Three of the Lady Wildcats’ 4x100 runners also qualified individually in other events. Ferguson took fourth in the 400-meter run (59.62 seconds), Gross was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (48.73), and Sierra Barnett finished sixth in the long jump (17 feet, 9.5 inches).
See more in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
