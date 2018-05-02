Statham sets committee meeting on infrastructure

Statham will hold its first committee meeting in a long time about infrastructure problems at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting was first set for Thursday, but that is the National Day of Prayer and it was moved.
The city’s committee on public works, streets, and water/sewer will be meeting.
City Council member Dwight McCormic has spearheaded the effort to focus on infrastructure.
“My belief is that the city needs to direct more resources to the infrastructure,” he said Tuesday.
Council member Eddie Jackson also is expected to be at the meeting. McCormic said Jordan Bennett, a water department employee, will attend.
McCormic has emphasized the need for public participation in city government. He said the city has a “community for virtually everything,” but participation has been non-existent for some time.
He said he expects 10 to 15 people to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Complaints are expected about the quality of the city’s water. The complaints include discoloration and bad taste, he said.
The city’s water lines are “aging,” McCormic said.
“That’s what is causing the quality of the water to deteriorate.”
