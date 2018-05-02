BOE unanimous in support of $127M budget

The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously passed the tentative budget for fiscal year 2019 of $127.4 million Tuesday night.
The budget increases by about $7.5 million over the current year and is projected to use about $2.4 million in reserve funds.
The Barrow school system projects a reserve fund of $7.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The district projects reserves of $10 million as of June 30.
The millage rate, which has not been set or discussed yet, is expected to remain at 18.5 mills. The county’s school tax digest is projected to increase about 13 percent for 2018.
The budget will fund nearly 33 new teaching positions for the next school year. The largest numbers will be at Sims Academy, six positions; Haymon Morris Middle School, 5.5; Winder Elementary School, 4.5; and Russell Middle and Bethlehem Elementary schools, 3.5 each.
New money also will be used to cover projected growth in student population. The district had 271 more students this year after 140 days of school than it had for the same period in 2017.
The school district projects revenue of $125 million for next school year. It projected $115.3 million in revenue for the current year.
The budget anticipates $4.2 million more in local taxes and about $4.1 million more in state money for FY2019.
The board adopted the budget unanimously and without discussion Tuesday.
