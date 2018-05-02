The Barrow County Board of Education rejected a textbook for an Advance Placement government and politics class Tuesday on a 4-4 tie.
The vote was women versus men on the board. Voting to reject the textbook, which vice-chair Lynn Stevens said is heavily biased, were Suzanne Angle, Stevens, Connie Wehunt and Debi Krause. Voting for the recommended text were Rolando Alvarez, Rickey Bailey, Mark Still and Garey Huff Sr. Board member Michael Shelley did not attend the meeting.
The College Board, which oversees the AP courses, requires students in those courses to have a textbook.
Supt. Chris McMichael recommended the text, “Government in America AP Edition - 2016 Presidential Election,” and said he did not know what course of action might be available to the board with the rejection of the text. He said the text is an updated version of the current textbook.
It was one of four AP courses that had new texts recommended for purchase. The College Board requires that texts be no more than 10 years old, and all four are at the age limit.
The other texts – biology, calculus and statistics – unanimously were adopted. The books cost between $114 and $145 each.
Stevens raised objections to the text at the board’s work session and asked that it be voted on separately. The other three texts were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
The text has “serious problems,” Stevens said. “It has a serious bias in one direction.”
Stevens said the “direction” is liberal leaning and added, “I would be just as concerned if it had been a bias on the right.”
She characterized the text as the “best of the bad” and called on the board to take a stand against the bias.
“Somebody has to make a stand,” she said. “It might as well start in Barrow County.”
See more in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow school board rejects Advanced Placement textbook, citing ‘liberal-leaning’ bias
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)