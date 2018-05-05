Thompson: The legacy of Bill and Cliff

Throughout his adult life, Bill Cosby was a groundbreaking entertainer with the public reputation of a fundamentally decent human; a wonderful, loving and caring family man.
That reputation was reflected in the television character of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show, perhaps Cosby’s most groundbreaking achievement in a legendary career.
The show was one of my favorites. While I was born halfway through its run and not old enough to see the back half as it originally aired, I’ve seen pretty much every episode through syndication and some multiple times.
One of the episodes that stands out, among many, is the pilot episode and the talk Cliff gives his son, Theo, about the importance of good grades and going to college. While Theo says his poor grades don’t matter and that he intends to live life as a “regular person,” Cliff uses Monopoly money to show him how difficult it would be for a “regular person” to live the life they wanted without a steady income.
Much has been written about the show and its profound impact on the black community, and in more recent years, much has been written about whether it spoke to everyone and fully encapsulated the black experience in America.
As a white kid, I didn’t have that frame of reference to draw from. But I enjoyed the show, learned valuable lessons from it and considered Cliff Huxtable, and by extension Cosby, a role model.
Much of that has been erased in recent years and especially last week as Cosby was convicted on three counts of indecent assault. He is now facing up to 30 years in prison — 10 for each count. I doubt he will face even 10, but even if he never serves a single day in prison, the term convicted felon will forever be attached to him. Almost 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or rape. If only half, or a third, or a fourth, or a fifth, of the accusations were true, that would make him a monster and a predator who deserves to be behind bars.
There has been a lot of discussion about the implications of the verdict; what it means for the #MeToo movement and comforting and assuring women who may be scared of speaking out against powerful men; that in this case the justice system, which too often is slanted in favor of the rich and powerful and against the poor and voiceless, worked like it was supposed to.
But as Mark Dawidziak of The Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote last weekend, once the sentence is handed down and appeals are exhausted, “there will still be lingering questions regarding (Cosby’s) legacy and career. Will we ever be able to again laugh with Cosby? Will we ever reach the point where it’s possible to separate the man from the art?”
Although not a perfectly neat comparison, these questions reminded me of the discussion that surrounded college football coach Joe Paterno and the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal at Penn State University that led to former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky’s conviction and life imprisonment, Paterno’s firing, eventual death shortly thereafter, and the complete tarnishing of the legacy he’d built up and more and more revelations about his conduct surfaced.
Throughout his life, Paterno became celebrated and revered just as much for his philanthropy as his achievements on the field. He was widely considered to be a great man, a titan of collegiate athletics. But in the biggest possible moral test of his life, he failed miserably. He harbored a child rapist. He may not have physically harmed them himself, but he betrayed children in the darkest moments of their young lives.
Powerful and influential enough to be the governor of Pennsylvania if he wanted to, he could have outed a monster, but he proved himself to be a different kind of monster and a complete coward. How great the library is, and how high his football players’ grade-point averages were, lose a lot of meaning when you consider that. The lessons he taught all his former players surely remain with them. But the man will never be worth celebrating. He will only be an example of how too much power invites corruption and of how people should be careful about who they idolize, especially when they don’t know the person.
Which brings me back to Cosby, whose show has been stripped from almost all of the cable networks that had it as part of their syndicated programming, and Dawidziak’s piece.
“Should we — can we — at some point enjoy the company of Cliff Huxtable without hearing that sound of the judge’s gavel?” he wrote. “Will future generations find a way to be comfortable with that distinction?”
I suppose that’s up to each individual person how they choose to deal with that. I know there are many, many people and families who can’t un-remember watching the show and the lessons they learned from it.
Cosby’s achievements can’t be denied, but so much of his art, his comedy and especially the character of Cliff Huxtable, were tied so closely to him, his family and the façade he put up as “America’s Dad.”
But now we know, apparently, that he’s a complete fraud. And the more affable and loving I remember Cliff Huxtable being, the more he just seems like Cosby’s worst, sickest joke.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
