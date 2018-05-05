Bridgeman: Education starts early in the day

I drive through school traffic for Jefferson schools early in the morning. Early in this case means between 7 and 7:15 a.m. Schools in Georgia, and our area, generally start about 7:45 or 7:50 a.m. Teachers — and administrators — often get to school before 7.
How many other professional folks do you know who start work that early and are expected to be cheerful and attuned to the emotional swings of kids?
I’m generally getting ready for my first cup of coffee then.
I’m in a school about 8 a.m. maybe twice a month. The adults I see are “on” — on their best behavior, on with smiles and “good mornings,” on with their brains functioning.
I wake up easier than I used to at early hours, but I’m not at my best for a couple of hours after the alarm goes off. That alarm usually is at 6 a.m.
Many educators I know start before 6 a.m.
The above is to say teaching is hard work. It takes amazing amounts of energy. I get cranky just thinking about it.
Most teachers in our area make $45,000-$50,000 a year. Those are veterans, people who have been teaching for a number of years. The newcomers start in the mid- to upper-$30s.
I’ve heard Lynn Stevens, vice-chair of the Barrow County Board of Education, lament the number of jobs educators are expected to do. She is right, and it probably is not said, or emphasized, enough.
It is common in education today to say relationships with students are the key to kids finding their place in school. Teachers also are expected to be counselors, talk to students about drugs and sex, worry about people shooting them or their students and understand that some of their students are hungry.
It is not teaching math, which is a weak point in most systems, or English, which is a weak point in nearly every adult, or history, which seems as though it is nearly unknown anymore.
We had “civics” for a semester when I was in high school. We learned, at least, the theory of how a democratic republic is supposed to function.
I still remember the diagram for how a bill is passed in Congress. We won’t get into the theoretical versus the reality of that process.
I bring this up because of the confluence of two or three threads of thought: We have races for governor and the state legislature underway; the ever-present, mostly ignored need to redo the state’s funding formula for public schools; and the perennial search for school board members in the state.
The current governor appointed a commission to rethink education in Georgia. One of its recommendations was to create a new funding formula for the state. Nathan Deal has not proposed any changes.
The most common explanation for that is “it’s an election year.” He didn’t propose any changes for the 2017 legislative session either. It wouldn’t pass, was the general view.
Nearly every Georgia county has school board elections. The majority of those will be uncontested.
In Barrow County, four incumbents did not run again and that’s a big story. The Barrow BOE will change. But two of the four districts will have contested races and I know of no one who believes the two Democrats have any chance of winning.
In Commerce, one board member resigned because he is moving. The school board picked his replacement — a former teacher — with no public discussion. That new board member will be on the ballot in November 2019.
I am told by educators that Georgia faces a shortage of teachers in the next 10 to 15 years. It’s because people my age and slightly younger are retiring and colleges are not graduating enough people to replace them.
No wonder. Who wants to start work at 7:30 a.m., work at least one or two nights a week, and deal with 150 or more kids for six or seven hours a day? What kind of job description is that?
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Education starts early in the day
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)