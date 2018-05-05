Terrell: Yesterday’s haircut, today’s choices

I remember the time very well.
It was September, 1964. Both the British Invasion and Rock n’ Roll were in full swing.
The Beatles, the Beach Boys, and Bobby Vinton were singing non-stop on our transistor radios and on our car’s AM radios.
American hits, “My Boyfriend’s Back”, “Blue Velvet”, “Surf City”, were competing with the English hits, “A Hard Day’s Night” and “P.S. I Love You.”
I was caught up in the rock n’ roll genre. The Nehru collarless shirts and the Beatle haircuts were magnetic. They pulled me in.
One morning I got ready for school and combed my thick auburn-colored hair down on my forehead. It may, and this is a stretch, have reached the midline of my forehead but I felt the beat.
Between my second- and third-period classes, I passed my football coach in the hallway.
You need to know a little about Coach Oliver Hunnicutt. You walked carefully in his presence, a very dominant personality.
He grew up in Macon, was blind in one eye and had been a three-year starter at Georgia. He was well-known around the state and had coached teams to two state championships in 1955 and 1958.
Two of his top players at LaGrange were Jimmy Burson, an Auburn All-American, and Bob Taylor, who made a name for himself at Georgia with the famous flea flicker touchdown against Alabama in 1965.
They played with all heart on the field. If he told them to run through a brick wall, consider it done.
In those days, winning football coaches pretty much ran things the way they wanted to. His circle included Willingham and Clarke Central’s Billy Henderson and Valdosta’s Wright Bazemore. All were already legends in their prime.
As I passed Coach Hunnicutt, he stopped, grabbed my arm and while holding on tightly, he asked me if I was still on the football team.
My startled response was, “Yes, I’ll be at practice today!”
His short comment was simply, “Not if you don’t get a haircut before practice!”
To make a longer story short, I called my dad from the office, told him Coach Hunnicutt said I needed a haircut before practice and he arranged to pick me up on his lunch hour.
We drove to Mr. Horne’s Barber Shop, got a haircut and I was back in school in 45 minutes with a haircut and no lunch.
It later struck me that Hunnicutt had a rule requiring everyone to leave the gym with their helmet on and it remained on until you returned to the gym after practice. Nevertheless, he spoke and I jumped.
The point of this story is to reflect back on then and what happened just last week.
In last week’s pro football draft, the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL) drafted Antonio Callaway.
The Browns chose Callaway in the fourth round which means he will sign a rookie contract for big bucks.
But Callaway has a history. He isn’t exactly the kind of guy you bring home to eat supper with your parents.
In 2015, as a freshman at the University of Florida, Callaway was an All-American return specialist. The following year he was the team’s leading pass receiver. After that, it was all downhill and mug shot city.
He was kicked off the team before his junior year for a number of transgressions.
First, he was accused of sexual battery but denied the charge saying he was “…so stoned…I had no interest in having sex with anyone.”
Interestingly, the Title IX hearing regarding the sexual assault was presided over by a Florida athletic booster who had made donations to the Florida football program.
Later Callaway was arrested for marijuana possession under other different circumstances.
He continued to push the envelope and was involved in a credit card scheme where he allegedly used stolen credit card information to fund accounts at the university book store.
And, once again, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia while riding in the automobile of a convicted felon who supposedly had a record for cocaine possession, drug trafficking and other felony crimes.
Callaway never made it onto the Florida football field in 2017 but decided he wanted to try to make a career in professional football.
While preparing for the NFL Draft, he tested positive for marijuana but still made an impressive showing.
He sounds like a thug and should fit right in with some of the NFL players he will soon be associated with.
If he fails, Cleveland has no one to blame but themselves. They are well aware Callaway is an athlete but that will bring a trainload of baggage with him.
We will have to wait and see what choices he makes now and if he is the kind of person the NFL and the Cleveland Browns want on the field.
I can see Coach Hunnicutt, Coach Bazemore and Coach Henderson standing there shaking their head saying, “Son, you need to find something else to do.” That was, however, another time and place.
We’ll have to wait and see.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
