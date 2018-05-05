Jacks: Recipes for dessert cookie bars

I was asked earlier this week to share some recipes for cookie bars. I had made some for my friends that were different so they asked me to share more with them this week. These are great for after-school snacks or lunch desserts for kids and the adults will love them, too.
Best Loved
Chocolate Bars
Ingredients
1 pkg. (18 1/4 ounce) chocolate cake mix
1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 16 squares)
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 egg
3 Tbsps. half and half cream
1 pkg. (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 jar (11 3/4 ounces) hot fudge ice cream topping
1 pkg. (11 1/2 ounces) milk chocolate chips
1 cup salted peanuts
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the cake mix and cracker crumbs. Cut in peanut butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, whisk egg and cream. Add to crumb mixture just until moistened. Set aside 3/4 cup for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture into a greased 13x 9-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in ice cream topping until smooth. Spread over the crust. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, peanuts and reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until set. Cool on a wire rack. Cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.
—
A friend gave me this recipe for carrot cake bars several years ago after making them for a party. If you love carrot cake these you will really love. Super moist and tasty.
Carrot Cake Bars
Ingredients
3 eggs
1 1/4 cups canola oil
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
2 tsps. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 to 1/2 tsp. salt
1 jar (6 ounces) carrot baby food
1 container (3 1/2 ounces) applesauce baby food
1 container (3 1/2 ounce) apricot baby food
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, optional
Frosting
1 pkg. (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 3/4 cups confectioner’s sugar
Directions:
In a bowl beat eggs and oil for 2 minutes. Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to egg mixture. Add baby foods, mix well. Stir in walnuts, if desired. Transfer to a greased 15x10-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
For frosting: In a small bowl beat cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in confectioner’s sugar. Frost. Cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.
—
A tart lemon icing pairs well with these bars that resemble pecan pie. These have been one of my most requested bars.
Lemon-Glazed
Pecan Slices
Ingredients
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1 cup plus 2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour, divided
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup flaked coconut
1 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
Directions
In a bowl cut butter into 1 cup flour until crumbly. Press into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
Meanwhile in a small bowl, beat the eggs, brown sugar and vanilla until blended.
Combine the baking powder, salt and remaining flour; gradually add to egg mixture.
Stir in pecans and coconut. Spread over warm crust. Bake for 25 minutes or until set. Cool on a wire rack.
For glaze: Combine the confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice; spread over bars. Let set before cutting.
—
This last recipe is really colorful and good. I make it a lot during the holidays, but I actually like it better in the summer. It is a simple recipe but the results are an amazing treat.
Cherry Almond Bars
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 cup cold butter
1 cup golden raisins
1 cup chopped red and/or green Maraschino cherries
1 cup sliced almonds
1 can (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk
Directions
In a large bowl, combine the flour and brown sugar. Cut in the butter until crumbly. Press into an ungreased 15x10-inch baking pan.
Bake at 325 degrees for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned.
Sprinkle with raisins, cherries, and almonds; drizzle with milk. Bake 25-30 minutes longer or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Cut into squares.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
