Holloway: Planning for pollinators

You can’t get much better than a beautiful spring day out in the garden; warm sun, gentle breeze, flowers blooming, and the steady hum of bees. I love to look out over a garden or lawn and it look like a hustling, bustling city of insect life, with so many bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that it gives the effect that the whole ground is moving.
Sadly, even green areas are often more likely to be devoid of insect life. Pollinators are in decline, and that is something we should all be concerned about. Apart from playing an essential role in any ecosystem by maintaining biodiversity, pollinators are critical to our food system. We depend on pollinators for blueberries, strawberries and squash; in total, more than 150 food crops in the U.S. And while the word pollinators may primarily bring to mind bees and butterflies, beetles, flies, wasps, bats and birds can be pollinators as well.
The good news is that you can easily create a habitat for pollinators in your lawn or garden. Just remember to include food, water and shelter.
First, try to have something blooming throughout as much of the year as possible. From early spring to late fall, flowers are a food source, supplying needed nectar. Consider the flowers of trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, and even you garden vegetables as you plan your yard.
Different flowers, shapes and colors often attract different pollinators, so include a variety. For butterflies, also add food for the young. Caterpillars feed on specific host plants. Native milkweeds for monarchs and plants in the carrot family such as parsley and dill for black swallowtail are two easy places to start.
Second, add a source of water. Butterflies prefer shallow muddy water, but small fountains or birdbaths are also beneficial.
Third, add shelter for your pollinators. Limbs, twigs and leaves in small piles, turning over broken flowerpots, and even logs, stumps and rock piles make great places for pollinators to overwinter.
You can even build nesting boxes and insect hotels for a more decorative pollinator home.
Of course, once you have attracted pollinators to your yard, make sure you are not harming them.
Avoid insecticides, and if you do choose to use them, make sure to follow good practices such as applying in the evening when pollinators are less active, and choosing products that are the least harmful to pollinators.
If you are interested in learning more about protecting pollinators your County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent (that’s me) will be teaching a class called Planning for Pollinators throughout the Landscape on May 17, 2 p.m. at the Winder Public Library. I’m looking forward to seeing some of you there!
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
