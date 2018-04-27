County commission candidates to participate in forum Wednesday

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Friday, April 27. 2018
Comments (0)
The six Republican candidates for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners will participate in a forum Wednesday, May 2.
The forum will be hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 p.m. at the Colleen O. Williams Theater, 105 East Athens St., Winder. The candidates will field questions from the chamber's governmental affairs committee.
Commissioners Isaiah Berry (District 4), Billy Parks (District 5) and Ben Hendrix (District 6) are all running for re-election and are facing Republican primary opposition from Derek Cox, Debbie Reid and Deborah Lynn respectively.
The primary is May 22. None of the winners will face Democratic opposition in November.
Early voting for the primary election begins Monday at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and runs through May 18, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.