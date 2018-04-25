With the threat of rain lingering Thursday, the Winder-Barrow baseball team's GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff doubleheader has been pushed back to Friday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs, the Region 8 champions, will be hosting Region 7 No. 4 seed Dunwoody in a best-of-three series. The if-necessary third game would be played Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of the series will face either River Ridge or Northgate in the second round.
See full coverage of the series in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
