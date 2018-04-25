With the regular season drawing to a close, the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team still has some work to do.
The Diamond Knights are looking to secure a berth for the upcoming GISA Class AAA state playoffs. They were scheduled to host Loganville Christian Academy in Region 1-AAA action Tuesday but that game was pushed back until Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m.
Coach Matt Nicks said earlier this week his team is currently “on the outside looking in.”
“If we beat LCA we could end up being the No. 3 seed,” Nicks said. “If we win that game we are in. There are still some things that will determine the seeding.”
At this point, the BCA coach said he is just concentrating on his team securing a win Wednesday.
“That’s all I am worried about,” Nicks said. “We’ll let the seeding figure itself out.”
Leading into the game with rival LCA, the Knights defeated The Heritage School 12-4 last Friday.
Nicks saw his team score two in the first, two in the second and seven more runs in the third to break open the contest.
BCA pounded out 16 hits. Andrew Klein was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Patrick Wallace was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Ethan Guthas added a 3-for-4 performance with a double and RBI. Jacob Adams and Ryan Whitlow both had two hits.
Wallace earned the win pitching five innings in relief of Dylan Parker.
The previous day saw BCA fall to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg, 21-3 in three innings.
Wallace had a two-run homer in the bottom of the first for the Knights and Russell Kiser had a double.
BCA is now 10-10-1 overall and 3-5 in region play.
Following today’s game the Knights will close out the regular season Friday with another region game at Trinity Christian.
Baseball: BCA needs more wins to get in playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry