Baseball: Wildcats drop season finale to Gainesville, finish year 15-13

The best season in program history for the Apalachee High School baseball team ended in tough fashion Friday as the Wildcats couldn’t hold an early six-run lead and lost 9-8 at Gainesville in the rubber game of a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The Wildcats (15-13, 4-11 region) scored a run in the first on a Parker Miller RBI single and then got five more in the second on the strength of a two-run single by AJ Forbing and RBI double by Hunter Linhart to go up 6-0.
After Gainesville (20-8, 11-4) got back in it with five runs in the third, the Wildcats added a pair in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Miller and another double by Linhart. But the Red Elephants got one in the fourth, two in the sixth and won the game in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Banks Griffith to get the win.
Linhart led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs, while Forbing had two hits.
Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 8 and will host Cambridge in the first round of the state playoffs beginning Thursday.
While they missed the playoffs, the Wildcats showed vast improvement under second-year coach Allan Bailey, winning a school-record 15 games and improving dramatically on a 4-22 finish from a year ago.
Linhart, a senior first baseman, was a solid cog in the middle of the lineup, hitting .434 with four homers and driving in 26 runs.
Fellow senior DJ Smith hit .386 with a homer and 17 RBIs while playing all 28 games at short.
The Wildcats also got solid performances from starting pitchers sophomore Hunter Parks (1-2, 3.44 ERA, 28 Ks in 40 2/3 innings), junior Alex Cook (2-1, 3.82 ERA, 60 Ks in 44 IP) and senior reliever Dawson Matherly (5-2, 2.20 ERA, 21 Ks in 28 2/3 IP).
