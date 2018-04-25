Baseball: Wildcats drop season finale to Gainesville, finish year 15-13

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports Headlines
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
The best season in program history for the Apalachee High School baseball team ended in tough fashion Friday as the Wildcats couldn’t hold an early six-run lead and lost 9-8 at Gainesville in the rubber game of a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The Wildcats (15-13, 4-11 region) scored a run in the first on a Parker Miller RBI single and then got five more in the second on the strength of a two-run single by AJ Forbing and RBI double by Hunter Linhart to go up 6-0.
After Gainesville (20-8, 11-4) got back in it with five runs in the third, the Wildcats added a pair in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Miller and another double by Linhart. But the Red Elephants got one in the fourth, two in the sixth and won the game in the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Banks Griffith to get the win.
Linhart led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs, while Forbing had two hits.
Gainesville is the No. 2 seed from Region 8 and will host Cambridge in the first round of the state playoffs beginning Thursday.
While they missed the playoffs, the Wildcats showed vast improvement under second-year coach Allan Bailey, winning a school-record 15 games and improving dramatically on a 4-22 finish from a year ago.
Linhart, a senior first baseman, was a solid cog in the middle of the lineup, hitting .434 with four homers and driving in 26 runs.
Fellow senior DJ Smith hit .386 with a homer and 17 RBIs while playing all 28 games at short.
The Wildcats also got solid performances from starting pitchers sophomore Hunter Parks (1-2, 3.44 ERA, 28 Ks in 40 2/3 innings), junior Alex Cook (2-1, 3.82 ERA, 60 Ks in 44 IP) and senior reliever Dawson Matherly (5-2, 2.20 ERA, 21 Ks in 28 2/3 IP).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.