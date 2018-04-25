Track and Field: Morgan, Gano pace BCA at region

Olivia Morgan won first place in the girls high jump and long jump, and Adam Gano finished second in overall points to lead the Bethlehem Christian Academy track and field teams at the GISA Region 1-AAA meet in Jonesboro on April 18.
In all, 12 BCA athletes qualified for this week’s state meet, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Morgan, who finished second in the state in the high jump last year, continued to improve on her height, jumping 5 feet, 2 inches.
She jumped 14 feet, 10.25 inches in the long jump and finished as the fourth-leading female scorer overall.
Gano qualified for state in four events, finishing second in the 100-meter dash (11.73 seconds), long jump (19 feet, 1 inch) and triple jump (38 feet, 1.75 inches). He also ran a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished second and also included Tanner Schwebel, Eliel St. Louis and Makayal Cooper. (46.87 seconds).
Clayton Hopkins won first in the shot put (42 feet, 2 inches), while Schwebel won the discus (104 feet, 10 inches).
Other girls qualifiers included Laura Clifford (third 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles), Kaleigh Roseland (third in the 100-meter dash) and Carson McKee (fourth in the 3,200-meter run).
On the boys side, Garrett Nolan finished third in the high jump and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, St. Louis took second in the high jump, and Lawsom Maxwell finished second in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
The BCA boys finished second overall out of seven teams with 98 points behind Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg (217). The Lady Knights finished fifth of eight teams with 69 points, behind Trinity (163), Atlanta Girls School (141), Dominion Christian (93) and The Heritage School (74).
First-year BCA coach Robert Strong said he has been pleased with how his teams have performed this year.
“Depth seems to be our biggest issue, but out of about 22 kids, over half have qualified for state,” Strong said. “We’re getting PRs every week, and the good thing is the majority of the kids are returning next year. We only lose two or three and only one who’s going to state.
“I’m just proud of how everyone has done.”
