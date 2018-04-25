Architectural engineering services contract approved for park expansion

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, approved a $434,000 architectural engineering services contract for the expansion of Victor Lord Park, an estimated $7.4 million project approved by county voters last fall as part of the SPLOST 2018 referendum.
The park expansion on roughly 35 acres leased to the county by the state will include synthetic-turf, multi-purpose athletic fields, tennis courts, exercise courts, a dog park and splash pad. Off-site, the football fields at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools will be converted to synthetic turf.
Lawrenceville-based Lose and Associates was selected for the architectural engineering services over four other bids and two other finalists. Barrow County leisure services director Dan Magee said their specific experience with several hundred parks and recreation projects stood out to the four-person selection committee, which included Magee, county manager Mike Renshaw, county human resources director Charlie Felts and Jeff Prine, of Ascension Program Management, who is serving as a consultant on the project.
Prine and Magee recommended the project go through a design and pre-qualified hard bid delivery method, meaning a request for qualifications be issued to narrow the focus of what the county will be looking for and to prevent from receiving unqualified low bids.
Prine said that would be the best approach since the project will be primarily civil construction work and since funds for the project won’t be available until September.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the April 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
