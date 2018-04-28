Terrell: Free speech heats up

If Randa Jarrar was hoping to create a firestorm last week, she did a pretty good job.
Jarrar blew up the presses last week, engaging the right against the left; the free-speechers against the protected speeches; and everything in between.
She happens to be the woman who, on Twitter, demeaned the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush.
Jarrar stole the day, several days for that matter, from the master of tweeting, President Donald Trump.
Following the Bush death announcement, the Fresno State University professor tweeted: “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.” She added, “F*** outta here with your nice words.”
She didn’t stop there.
She also added, “I’m happy the witch is dead. Can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have…”
The backlash has come from the media and through social media but the Fresno State English professor dug in feet first responding, “…I work as tenured professor. I make 100K a year doing that. I will never be fired. I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say; even you are one of them.”
According to a story filed by Leah Barkoukis (TownHall.com), the university president has tried to distance the school from the views of his professor. President Joseph Castro issued a statement that Barkoukis posted saying, “Professor Jarrar’s expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of the university...”
The school’s provost Lynnette Zelezny reportedly “…condemned Jarrar’s comments calling her statements “disrespectful.” The provost also disagreed with the professor’s understanding that she could not be fired.
Jarrar would obviously not survive very long on my staff and if she were my neighbor I would be encouraging her to move at every available opportunity. I would be glad to help her pack.
A Wikipedia biography identified the writer as being born in Chicago. Her mother is Greek-Egyptian and her father is Palestinian. She grew up in the Middle East but returned to the United States after the 1991 Gulf War.
Her comments have created questions and a dilemma for all sides of the speech equation.
As a parent, would you want a professor with these public comments teaching creative writing to your college student? Is this what you are paying big bucks to a university for?
Should we draw a red line defining free speech, and, if so, what would it be and what can it not be?
Where do her comments fall in the current battle fronts on university campuses where the left is attempting to deny conservative speakers from even being on campuses, and for those who do make it onto a campus being shouted down once they take the stage to deliver their message?
To many readers, her tweets border on hate speech and go beyond the limits of free speech.
Interestingly, some defenders and activists have taken opposite sides and others have remained silent. The silence is not simply on whether she should have said what she said but on the fact she attacked an honorable mother and wife in such a manner and then blamed her for the actions of her husband and son.
Conor Friedersdorf, writing for the The Atlantic, said of the current predicament, “I would grant that critics of the speech in question are understandably upset; make it clear that I, myself, find the speech in question to be offensive; and explain why I nevertheless oppose targeting the speaker’s job for expressing it, whether in service of the First Amendment rights or a culture of free expression.”
Friedersdorf did say pointedly that he felt “…her (Jarrar) behavior is grotesque, immature and embarrassing.”
I would add to his comments that her speech was unprofessional, unchaste and irreprehensible. Her message is a message of hate and bigotry and has no place or value in today’s society.
I’m afraid Jarrar’s words actually add fuel to the burning questions that many have about today’s colleges and universities and leaves many wondering just what are the professors teaching in the classroom.
A final question lies on the table. Where is yesterday’s decency?
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
