Buffington: National debt exploding

There was a time when concern about the nation’s debt was a major Republican talking point. Remember a couple of years ago when Congressional GOP members were screaming about how much the nation’s debt had gone up under President Obama?
Remember when Speaker Paul Ryan said, “President Obama has added more debt than any other president before him…”
Not anymore. Now that the dastardly Obama has left office, the GOP has fully embraced higher national debt and no longer talks about deficit spending.
One small example: Georgia’s 9th Congressional District here in northeast Georgia is one of the most conservative in the nation. In 2015, newly-elected Rep. Doug Collins said this about federal government spending: “Many people struggle with debt while trying to make ends meet. We need to be fiscally responsible, not point the country in the direction of further financial hardship. When you get in dire straits like this, you make conservative budget goals and stick to them.”
Last September, Collins was still sounding the alarm: “The American people are fed up with Washington — and rightfully so. Both parties are responsible for this pathetic budgeting record and for its byproduct: a staggering $20 trillion debt. It’s time to forge a new path.”
And yet, Collins voted for both the Trump tax cut and the recently approved budget that tremendously hiked federal spending by $400 billion.
Do the math. Lower revenues plus higher spending equals bigger deficits and more debt.
That has sounded alarm bells with some of the GOP’s core supporters in the business community. A recent article in Fortune magazine had this to say about the situation:
“The U.S. government’s huge and growing budget deficits have become gargantuan enough to threaten the great American growth machine. And Trump’s policies to date — a combination of deep tax cuts and sharp spending increases — are shortening the fuse on that fiscal time bomb, by dramatically widening the already unsustainable gap between revenues and outlays. On our current course, we’re headed for a morass of punitive taxes, puny growth, and stagnant incomes for workers — a future that’s the precise opposite of what Trump champions.”
The article goes on to say that by 2028, the national debt could go from $15.5 trillion to $33 trillion because of the combination of tax cuts and unrestrained spending.
Here’s why that’s a problem. To pay for the debt, the nation borrows money. That hasn’t been a big issue in recent years as interest rates have been historically low in an effort to stimulate the economy out of the great recession.
But now interest rates are going up and means the federal government — and by extension taxpayers — will have to pay more interest on the trillions that we’re borrowing. By 2028, interest could absorb 20 percent of federal revenues.
Absurd.
But here’s another problem: This massive amount of debt is going to tie the government’s hands when the next recession hits. During economic downturns, the government spends more money both in social support services for the unemployed and to stimulate the economy. That’s what was done following the 2008 recession.
During good times, when the economy is strong, is when the nation has traditionally paid down its debt.
That’s what we should be doing now. We have a strong economy and we should be paying down the debt, or at least not adding to it with further deficits. That was the traditional GOP mantra. It’s called fiscal responsibility.
Democrats have never really cared about deficits or the debt. In the past, most national Democrats have endorsed higher spending, especially on social programs. The grown-ups in the room used to be the Republicans who held back on runaway spending.
No more. Republicans have learned how to buy votes, too, especially in a mid-term election year when they face a serious blowback in many congressional districts.
But this isn’t just about higher spending. The massive tax cuts passed last year is also part of the equation. We all like our taxes cut. Who wouldn’t?
Yet, those tax cuts are adding to the national debt, too. We want more spending on our goodies, but we don’t want to pay for it. That means some day in the future, our children and grandchildren will have to pay those debts. We’re leaving the nation worse off than we found it.
Most people don’t care about any of this. They want their tax cuts and they want higher spending on government programs that benefit them. If it all blows up in the future, then they’ll worry about it then. For now, let the good times roll.
The GOP used to be the party of fiscal responsibility. It used to be led by those who cared about the nation and who could see the big picture. It used to be led by experience and some attempt at wisdom.
No more. The GOP is filled today with hypocrites. The party has ousted its real conservatives and, in their place, put populist demagogues.
Republicans have become no different than Democrats — both are just looking at buying their own re-election, the nation be damned.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
