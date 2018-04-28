Almand: Making the ‘DIF’erence

Workout protocols can vary in so many ways. You have innumerable systems available to improve your physical health, almost all having demonstrated the ability to get you to you desired ends.
This wide range of selections has evolved as a result of each individual having their own perception of what they are wanting to achieve.
Once you settle on your methodology, the next step is to implement and stick with it. Pretty simple, right? As you progress month to month, you should start feeling the positives. As a side note, you will feel the changes first. The visual changes come later, maybe in a couple of months, six months or even longer, depending on your dedication. We all want to improve our physical capabilities over time. Part of the task is finding the time. The following is a viewpoint that could help optimize your exercise program.
One viewpoint
Here is a concept that has the potential to aid in evaluating and redesigning by giving you a different way to envision your ‘sweat equity’ investment. I like to call it the ‘DIF’ method, based on 3 criteria:
•“D”uration: How long is the workout
•“I”ntensity: How challenging is the workout
•“F”requency: How often are the workouts
The basic principle of “DIF” is that if you increase one factor, there will be a need to stand pat or decrease one or both of the other two. This definition fits in with my philosophy, which has always been to get the most out of exercising in the least amount of time.
Let’s apply the above three criteria to cardio training. The minimum standard for getting healthier is generally considered to be three days a week for 20 minutes. The logical conclusion is that increasing these time frames will boost a person’s fitness levels. The following presentation will help give you some insight into the ‘less is more’ equation. Fact of the
matter
A study in Japan set out to test that theory by evaluating two different approaches using stationary bikes for five days a week over a six-week period. The first group pedaled for 60 minutes at a steady pace while the second group applied intervals, pedaling all out for 20 seconds and slowing down for 10 seconds for a total of four minutes (eight intervals). Allowing four to five minutes each for a warm up and a cool down, the total time for this interval method was under 15 minutes.
This high-intensity method, called Tabata training, was discovered by Japanese scientist Dr. Izumi Tabata and a team of researchers from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo. The punch line is that the VO2 Max (oxygen exchange efficiency) for the first group improved by 9 percent while the second group improved by 15 percent.
Less is more
The second group had a 66-percent better improvement in 75 percent less time. Higher intensity (I) with less duration (D) and no increase in frequency (F).
A far greater improvement in one’s overall fitness levels while, at the same moment, not spending as much time in the gym.
The more intense the workout, the higher you set the challenge point for the body, so as long as you are diligent in your training, your body will be continually shooting for a superior level each and every time. I will interject that the level of ordeal presented by the Tabata modus operandi is a little much for my blood and definitely not indorsed for the baby boomer generation as their first option. Following are some rules of the road I would counsel for intervals.
Word of caution
In order to start at these more intense levels, you must first condition your body. I would recommend:
•Not trying any of this interval style for at least a month until you get a baseline of cardio proficiency
•The 20 second/10 second cycle is not “optimal.” While the research shows that shorter bursts of very high intensity will get the best results, these levels are for very fit individuals. You might start out with (after you have warmed up) one minute at a somewhat faster pace, then two to three minutes at your normal pace
•Slowly introduce a 0.1-0.2 mph increase in speed, depending on how you felt from the last workout — judge how quickly you want to push by listening to what your body says to you the next day
•Try different ratios — 1:1 or 1:2 or 1:3 using different time frames — and pick what feels reasonable to you
•While you may fall in love with the interval concept, you don’t absolutely have to do intervals every time — you may want to mix things up with a nice steady jog or bike ride — and don’t discount a round of tennis, a pickup game of basketball or even mowing your lawn (with a push mower please). Consistency is the key
Another factor
When it comes to us Baby Boomers (and older), an additional consideration to add to the mix should be recovery time.
While we may be able to perform to a level close to what we did 10 years ago, your body will let you know you should probably give itself some extra recuperative time before continuing. Remember, our body’s ability to recover increases with each succeeding decade. Ironically, that can actually be turned into an advantage.
‘Pumping Iron’
intervals
Just look at strength training from an interval viewpoint. You are “pumping iron” for a finite time then resting until you go to your next resistance move, going from high intensity to virtually no force then back to high intensity. The more you test your body with heavier weights, the more stress you are introducing to your body, resulting in more time needed to recuperate.
In my own case, over the preceding years, I have made two distinct modifications to my strength regimen. (1) I went from a twice weekly full body resistance program to once every seven to 10 days and (2) made the decision to not lift anything heavier going forward. My intensity is continuing to be challenged (pushing close to failure), my duration is equivalent but my frequency has been decreased.
Going forward
Reevaluate your exercise platform. Could applying the “DIF” approach save you time and up your game? From the perspective of this soon-to-be 70-year-old, this strategy has served me very well. Stay tuned.
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
