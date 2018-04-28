Jacks: A few good cake, pie recipes

I had the privilege of attending the birthday party of Dr. Henry Stone, who turned 90, this past weekend.
Henry worked in my lab as a volunteer scientist at USDA. He worked for USDA for over 50 years and volunteered another 10 or more. He is a big gardener also and supplies food to the local food banks and homeless shelters in the Athens area. You would never know he was 90 years old.
It was great seeing old co-workers that I hadn’t seen since I retired about five years ago. I enjoyed my 36.5 years at USDA and had the privilege of meeting many presidents and first ladies, including Mrs. Barbara Bush. She was a very impressive lady, I must say. The nation lost a great First Lady this past week, both a wife and mother to a president.
—
A friend posted on Facebook recently she wanted a recipe for Prune Cake. Well, I knew I had one that I had gotten from my grandmother years ago so I dug it out. So, Brenda Brown who works at Publix, this recipe is for you.
Prune Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1 cup vegetable oil
3 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup chopped, pitted dried prunes, cooked
1 cup chopped nuts
Topping:
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/3 cup buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. baking soda
3/4 cup sugar
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine first 6 ingredients. Add oil, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla. Mix well. Fold in prunes and nuts. Pour into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Meanwhile combine all topping ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes. Pour over hot cake. Leave in pan to cool.
—
You know that hazelnut spread that you can never seem to get enough of? Well I’ve got you a whole new way to enjoy it with a recipe for banana hazelnut cake. In case you’ve never used it with bananas, they are a pair made in heaven.
Banana
Hazelnut Cake
Ingredients:
1 (12.3 ounce) pkg. banana muffin and bread mix-batter prepared according to pkg. directions
1 banana, thinly sliced
1 (13 ounce) jar chocolate hazelnut spread, divided
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half the batter in baking dish. Top with banana slices then drizzle with 3 Tbsps. warmed hazelnut spread. Top with remaining batter. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool then spread remaining hazelnut spread over top of cake. Cut into squares and serve.
—
I have a lemon pie recipe for you that has a little twist in it. It includes those wonderful tasting lemon drop hard candies that my grandmother used to give me when I’d go visit her in my younger days.
Lemon Crunch Pie
Ingredients:
30 Lemon-cream filled vanilla sandwich cookies, finely crushed
1/4 cup (stick) butter, melted
2 (4 serving size) pkgs. instant lemon pudding prepared according to pkg. directions
1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1/2 cup finely crushed lemon drop candies
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl combine the crushed cookies and butter. Mix well. Spread into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate forming a crust. Bake 10 minutes then remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Spoon the pudding evenly into the pie crust. In a large bowl combine the whipped topping and crushed candy. Mix well. Spread over the pie filling then cover loosely and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
—
Recently I have been buying a lot of strawberries. All of the stores have tons of them and they are super sweet this year. I really just enjoy eating them raw, but I make desserts for the weekend and this is the perfect thing to use to make a wonderful dessert.
Easy Strawberry Pie
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
3 Tbsps. cornstarch
1/4 cup (1 pkg.) strawberry gelatin
5 cups fresh strawberries, halved
1 (9-inch) baked pie crust
Whipped cream or frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
In a medium saucepan over medium heat bring sugar, water and cornstarch to a boil.
Cook 1 minute or until thickened, stirring constantly.
Stir in gelatin until dissolved. Remove from heat. Let cool 8-10 minutes.
Place strawberries in a large bowl and pour glaze over them. Toss gently until evenly coated then spoon evenly into the pie crust. Cover and chill 4 hours. Serve with whipped cream.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: A few good cake, pie recipes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)