Bennett: Don’t cry over spilled milk

Unless the milk is spoiled. Then you can cry. And gag.
A few days ago, I started noticing a slight whiff of something unpleasant every time I opened my fridge. It was a crazy, busy work week, so I decided to wait until the weekend to find and eradicate the odor.
By Saturday, it was pretty bad, and I could wait no longer. I had some leftover chicken wrapped in foil, so I fully expected that to be the culprit. A while back, I had a rotisserie chicken go bad in the fridge… and it was indescribably awful. However, this particular bird was not guilty. No bad smell from him.
There was a bagged salad that was well on its way to being liquified, but the bag was still sealed. Not guilty. After throwing out all but the freshest of perishables, I moved to the bottom shelf, where the bottled groceries were stored.
It was there that I spied the offending item. Pushed way, way back in the back of the shelf was a quart container of milk lying on its side. I must confess that I knew the milk was in the fridge. I’m not a milk drinker, and I very rarely buy it. But every now and then I’ll crave a bowl of cereal, or need to make my favorite batch of cookies that calls for half a cup of milk. Never do I ever use the entire container. Invariably, the milk will go bad, and will need to be thrown out.
There are not many things in this world that make me gag more than spoiled milk. Nasty! Seems reasonable to avoid exposure to the nastiness by just putting it in the outside garbage on the night before garbage pickup. Then I don’t have to pour it down the sink and suffer the consequences.
Right? It’s a great idea. Except when I forget to put it in the outside garbage, and it sits in my fridge for way too long. And then it gets pushed to the back of the shelf. And, in this case, it gets knocked over by something else and leaks onto the shelf. And underneath the shelf. And down the back wall of the fridge. Down underneath the crisper drawers.
Oh. My. Goodness. What a mess!
And so, there was gagging, and near retching, as I removed most of the contents of the refrigerator, disassembled the shelves, removed the crisper drawers and wiped up the mess.
The shelves and crisper drawers are now washed shiny and clean, as well as the bottom of my fridge.
In my quest to get rid of everything that could possibly be causing the smell, I cleared out everything that wasn’t sealed up tightly. As a result, it looks pretty bare in there now.
Kind of like when it was new — after my old one went bad and I lost almost everything inside.
But you know what? I can cry over spilled (and spoiled) milk, I can gag, and I can mumble and complain about the mess.
Or I can be thankful that there’s food and milk in my fridge.
The amount of food that I allow to go to waste would be welcome in the homes of many, and the fact that I have leftovers in the first place speaks of my wonderful blessings.
Yeah, it was seriously gross. But I won’t miss the opportunity to be grateful for my home, electricity and more food than I need.
Although, I think from here on out, I’ll make an effort to use all the milk (more cereal or cookies?) or at least hold my nose and pour it down the sink.
No more crying over spilled milk for this girl!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Don’t cry over spilled milk
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)