A fire that inflicted "moderate" damage to a home in Auburn on Sunday evening has been ruled accidental.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, firefighters received a report of a house fire in the 100 block of John's Bluff. Apparatus and personnel from Stations 1, 4, 5, and 7 responded. The first arriving units reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the two story home. There was a car in the driveway and one of the crews received word that there may be an elderly resident still in the home. Firefighters forced entry into the home and began an interior search of the structure. A thorough search determined that no one was at home.
The fire appears to have originated on the back porch where it quickly spread up the back wall of the home and extended into the attic via the soffits, according to the release. Crews deployed two hose lines to extinguish the fire.
“An examination of the scene reveals that there is no evidence to indicate that the first was intentionally set,” Barrow County fire investigator Lt. Blair Darst said.
The home and its contents received moderate fire, smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was dispatched to assist the three adults and one child who live in the home.
Auburn house fire ruled accidental
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)