Track and Field: AHS girls win region title

The Apalachee girls track and field team made history Thursday, capturing the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship, the first team track and field title in school history, on the third and final day of the region meet at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
Apalachee finished with 171 points, well ahead of second-place Lanier (134). Winder-Barrow finished fifth with 85 points. On the boys side, Winder-Barrow finished fourth and Apalachee finished fifth.
The Apalachee girls got individual titles from Sierra Barnett in the long jump, the 4x100-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Tahlia Ferguson and Joanna Gross, the 4x400-meter relay team of Sierra Barnett, Ferguson, Destiny Gibbs and Gross, and Molly Silva in the 1,600-meter run.
Apalachee's Malik Wiggins won the boys high jump while Tucker Keadle won the boys pole vault.
For Winder-Barrow, Logan Cash won the boys discus, Breanna McNamara won the girls pole vault, Jaidon Turner won the boys long jump and Djangmah Narhmartey won the boys 800-meter run.
Both schools had several other top-four finishes that qualified for the Class AAAAAA sectionals, which will be held April 28 at Grovetown High School. Region 8 athletes will be competing against athletes from regions 1, 2 and 3.
The top eight in each event will advance to the state meet May 10-12 in Carrollton.
See more coverage in the April 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
