Baseball: Winder-Barrow routs Lanier, has chance to clinch region Friday

The Winder-Barrow baseball team is one win away from winning a second consecutive region championship.
Austin Lockridge gave up just one hit in six innings of work and the Bulldoggs' bats exploded for a 10-0, six-inning victory Wednesday over Lanier in the second game of a three-game, GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (17-10, 10-4 region) scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning off a bases-loaded walk by Trevor Maddox, two-run double by Brady House and two-run single by Zack Smith. They added four more in the fifth and another in the sixth to end the game.
Lockridge was dominant, going the distance and allowing just the one hit and two walks while striking out six. House led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Smith drove in three runs and Lance Sikes had a pair of hits.
The Bulldoggs will enter the final day of region play Friday at Lanier tied with Gainesville for first place, but they hold the tie-breaker over the Red Elephants after winning the season series. Gainesville beat Apalachee 13-2 on Wednesday to keep its region title hopes alive. A Winder-Barrow win or Gainesville loss to Apalachee Friday would give the Bulldoggs the No. 1 seed, but a Bulldogg loss and Gainesville win would drop the Doggs back to the No. 2 seed.
The state playoffs begin April 26 and Region 8 will be paired up with Region 7. Lanier is locked in as the third seed from Region 8. The winner of Friday's game between Dacula and Habersham Central will be the No. 4 seed.
