Golf: WBHS boys finish fourth in region tournament

The Winder-Barrow boys golf team finished fourth Monday in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Apple Mountain Golf Club in Clarkesville.
The Bulldoggs, “didn’t have a good day at the office,” coach Ryan Smith said, as their six golfers combined to shoot a 449, well behind Gainesville, which won its eighth straight region crown with a 309. Dacula finished in second with a 334, followed by Habersham Central at 356. Lanier and Apalachee did not compete in the tournament, which was mainly for bragging rights and didn’t have any postseason implications.
Rhotie West had the top individual score for Winder-Barrow on Monday, firing a 106. Gainesville’s Ryan Hogan was the low medalist with a 74.
“It was about like playing in the British Open,” Smith said. “When you play in rough conditions, the greens get hard and fast, and a lot of the holes were uphill and in the wind. But at the same time, the other teams had to play in the same conditions and did a better job.
“We’re a very young team and it was a good learning experience for us. When you’re trying to build a program, you need to play in tournaments like that.”
Winder-Barrow will take on Jackson County at the Traditions in Braselton on Thursday and then face Apalachee on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Chimneys in Winder. The Bulldoggs beat the Wildcats in a match at Pine Hills last week, 185-207 in the boys over nine holes and 136-166 on the girls side.
The Winder-Barrow teams will compete in the Area 2-AAAAAA tournament April 30 at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Evans. The area tournament will combine teams from Regions 8 and 3. Apalachee will not compete in the area tournament. The top three teams with scores of 335 or under for boys and 315 or under for girls will qualify for the state tournament at Pine Lakes on Jekyll Island May 21-22.
Smith is hopeful the Lady Bulldoggs, who finished 19th in the state tournament last year, will be making a return trip.
“Our girls have had a pretty good year and finishing so well last year was a big deal for them,” Smith said. “They’d definitely like to go back and see if they can improve on that finish.”
