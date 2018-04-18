The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team crushed yet another opponent in its regular-season finale, routing Young Americans Christian School in Conyers on Friday.
The victory was the final tune-up for the Knights before they open the GICAA quarterfinals Thursday at home. BCA, the No. 1 seed from the East Region, will host South Region No. 2 seed Peachtree Academy of Covington in a best-of-three series, which begins with a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball/Softball Complex. An if-necessary third game would be played Friday at the same location. A time has not been announced.
If the Knights win, they would advance to the Final Four next week, where they would either travel to Woodstock to take on The King’s Academy or host the No. 2 seed from the West Region. If they advance past that, the Knights would host the state championship April 28.
In Friday’s game, the Knights (10-1) pounded out 24 hits, getting at least two from every hitter in the lineup, and were led by Jadyn Goddard, who went 4-for-4 with a pair of triples and a double. Lindzie Owen had three hits, including her fourth inside-the-park homer of the year and a triple, and drove in four runs. Callie Birt was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and Kaleigh Roseland went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a pair. BCA led 12-1 before Young Americans Christian scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 12-9. But the Knights exploded for 10 of their own in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
BCA has seen its first-round opponent before, beating Peachtree Academy 11-9 and 17-0 on March 20.
Softball: Knights to host Peachtree Academy in state quarterfinals Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry