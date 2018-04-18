Tennis: WBHS, AHS boys lose in first round of state playoffs

The Winder-Barrow and Apalachee boys tennis teams ran into a couple of Region 7 buzzsaws Tuesday as both teams were soundly defeated in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Bulldoggs, the No. 2 seed from Region 8, dropped a home match to Region 7 No. 3 seed Dunwoody, 3-0, while the fourth-seeded Wildcats were soundly defeated at No. 1 seed Johns Creek, 4-0.
Dunwoody breezed through Winder-Barrow, winning three matches in straight sets as No. 1 doubles pair Quinn Wickland and Matthew Moussouri knocked off Nic Tally and Jared Hoch to get things started. Cade Lautenbacher beat Phillip Smith in straight sets at No. 2 singles, and then Cole Brainard clinched the match at No. 1 singles with a straight-set win over Gable Peacock.
Winder-Barrow’s No. 2 doubles team of Thomas Hall and Matt Whiddon were trailing and No. 3 singles player Matthew Colosimo had just started his match when the Wildcats clinched the match.
Meanwhile, Johns Creek also made quick work of Apalachee with its win.
Zach Fisher and Jackson Honroth beat Luke Woschitz and Jeremiah Chance at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Alex Hymel followed with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles over Ishan Patel. The clincher came at No. 1 doubles with twin brothers Britt and Jackson Lee defeating Davis Hayes and Pierson Hill, 6-1, 6-0. Apalachee’s No. 2 singles player Parker King lost to Ethan Howey, 0-6, 0-6.
The one match that didn’t finish was No. 1 singles, which Apalachee’s Eli Hagan trailed 1-6, 1-4 against senior Cole Gromley, the No. 1 ranked player from Georgia and 36th-ranked player in the nation for the class of 2018, who has signed to play collegiately at Georgia Tech. Because the match didn’t finish, Hagan finished his junior season 19-0 and is now 56-1 for his career. Woschitz said it was a good experience for Hagan to face a player the caliber of the five-star recruit Gromley.
