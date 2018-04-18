Baseball: AHS beats Gainesville, helps WBHS out

The Apalachee High School baseball team fell short of its goal for making the state playoffs for the first time in school history, but the program’s quick transformation into a winning team under second-year coach Allan Bailey has been remarkable.
The Wildcats clinched a winning season Tuesday, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Gainesville, 3-2, in the first of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series to wrap up the 2018 campaign.
“Just give credit to our kids for battling hard,” said Bailey, whose team improved to 15-11 overall and 4-9 in region play after a 4-22 finish a year ago, and which beat county rival Winder-Barrow last Wednesday, 5-4 in eight innings.
“We’re in a tough region but we’re fighting and see the progress we’re making, but we’re still hungry for more,” Bailey said. “It’s just a great group of kids who know they each have a role to play. It took an army to get it done (Tuesday) but there are no selfish bodies on this team.
“It’s huge for us to get wins over Gainesville and Winder because it puts our program on the map and earns us respect.”
Down 2-1 in the seventh Tuesday, the Wildcats got a one-out single from DJ Smith, who then moved to second and third on passed balls and scored on Alex Cook’s RBI single.
Later in the inning with two outs, pinch-hitter Nate Hodnett battled back from an 0-2 count and ripped a single to left that plated courtesy runner Chris Miller with the eventual winning run.
Cook pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh to nail down the save for starter Hunter Parks, who allowed the two runs on seven hits, while walking just one and striking out five.
“He was a real bulldog on the mound for us tonight,” Bailey said of Parks.
In addition to picking up the save, Cook led Apalachee at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance and a pair of runs driven in.
Apalachee’s victory also helped its crosstown rival Winder-Barrow as it moved the Bulldoggs back into a tie for first place in the region with the Red Elephants with two games to play. Winder-Barrow holds the tie-breaker over Gainesville, having won two out of three during the season.
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs (16-10, 9-4) fell 2-0 at Lanier on Monday. The lone runs came on a two-run single by Jake Ludwig off Brady House in the bottom of the third. That was enough support for Longhorn starter Zach Murray, who went the distance and surrendered just five hits while walking one and fanning seven. House gave up just four hits and struck out a pair while throwing six innings for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow had a chance to rally in the top of the seventh when Trevor Maddox hit a one-out double, but a line drive by House was snagged by second baseman Sergio Vargas, who flipped to shortstop Jadyn Jackson to double off Maddox and end the game.
As long as the Bulldoggs finish at least tied with Gainesville in the final standings, they will win their second straight region title. The Bulldoggs were scheduled to host Lanier in the second game of the series at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday and will then be back on the road Friday at 5:55 p.m. They can clinch the title Wednesday with a win and another Apalachee win. Just one win over the Longhorns will at least allow the Bulldoggs to host the first round of the state playoffs, which begin April 26. Winder-Barrow wraps up its regular season Saturday with a non-region game at Heritage-Conyers at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will be looking to play spoiler over the final two games Wednesday and Friday.
“That’s our goal,” Bailey said. “We’re going to give them our best shot, and win or lose, we’re going to play the game the right way and hold our heads high.”
Baseball: AHS beats Gainesville, helps WBHS out
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry