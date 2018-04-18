Statham suspends Kenny's Food Mart business license after drug arrest

The Statham City Council suspended the business license of Kenny’s Food Mart, the BP gas station and convenience store, Tuesday night after city police arrested a clerk for selling drugs at the store.
The council voted 4-1 to suspend the business license of Kenny Nurani, owner of the store. The store is at 1937 Atlanta Hwy.
Council members rejected pleas for leniency from the store manager, Amanda Cronic, and Nurani.
City police arrested Mohammed Chinwala, who was a clerk at the business.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sales of a controlled substance.
Police chief Allan Johnston said an undercover agent bought drugs from the clerk at the counter of the store. He said he then went in the store and arrested the man. Barrow County sheriff’s deputies also participated in the arrest.
Police also got a search warrant for the room Chinwala lived in next door to the store.
In the room of the house, Johnston said marijuana and suspected heroin and “a pretty significant amount” of money were confiscated.
