Buffington: Trump vs. the press

This is how dictatorships begin.
Two weeks ago, Forbes magazine revealed that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was compiling a database of professional journalists, bloggers, podcasters and other “top media influencers.”
The DHS issued a solicitation for contractors to give proposals to create the database for a 24/7 access by government officials.
DHS said the idea was just “standard practice” to monitor events in the news and that anyone who thought otherwise is just a “tinfoil hat-wearing, black helicopter conspiracy theorist.”
Right.
Can you imagine the uproar that would happen if DHS had wanted to create a database of gun owners in the country?
There’d be an outcry unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years.
It may be that the DHS database of journalists is just an effort to monitor the news.
But there are two problems with the proposal.
First, the timing is terrible.
The Trump Administration rips the media daily and labels anything that it doesn’t like as “fake news” even if the story is true.
Along with that, Fox News has become little more than a government propaganda station, shrilling out slanted pro-Trump stories on a daily basis.
It’s clear that there is a battle in the country over not just news, but truth itself.
Secondly, even if the DHS intent isn’t to monitor individual journalists, the creation of such a database could be used in the future for nefarious purposes.
If Trump, or any president for that matter, could get a list of journalists who opposed him and pair that with the IRS database, then journalists could become the target of IRS harassment or even DHS monitoring.
The U.S. has always been against government censorship, but there are a number of people now who would love to silence Trump’s critics. There are those who believe that any criticism of Trump is somehow un-American and should be shut down.
I know because some of those people have contacted me expressing that sentiment. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are no longer valued parts of our democracy.
You can see that in some recent NRA commercials which come very close to calling on its members to take up their guns to target journalists.
“Your time is running out,” intones one NRA spokeswoman in a commercial aimed at journalists. Another NRA commercial claims that journalists have “weaponized the First Amendment” to take on the Second Amendment.
For Trump and many of his supporters like the NRA, any criticism by the press is unfair and “fake” and should not be tolerated.
So yes, in that kind of environment, for DHS to create a database of individual journalists is troubling.
If you trust the government to not abuse that, then you’re not paying attention.
In a similar, but unrelated issue, the Trump Administration has already put a huge strain this year on the print media, especially small-town newspapers.
In January, the U.S. Commerce Department imposed high tariffs on imported newsprint from Canada.
That came because one small newsprint mill in Washington State filed a complaint.
The issue is still being investigated, but in the meantime, the tariffs have gone as high as 22 percent and some think they will climb to 50 percent this summer.
That is making the cost of newsprint soar since most of the U.S. is supplied by Canadian paper mills.
That has exacerbated a shortage of newsprint in the U.S. Over the last two decades, the demand for newsprint has fallen as many large daily newspapers have cut their distribution and moved into digital avenues.
In addition, some paper mills have converted to making cardboard for boxes to meet the demand for shipping being driven by Amazon and other online shopping firms.
The result of all of that is a newsprint shortage being made even worse by government tariffs. That’s unlikely to help any domestic newsprint producers given the cost of building new mills and the environmental issues involved.
If the situation continues, a lot of small-town newspapers in rural communities will be driven out of business. (So will a lot of other businesses if Trump follows through with his threat to engage in a trade war.)
So much for the Trump administration helping small-town America.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
