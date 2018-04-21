Thompson: A worthwhile system for the community

Dementia is a terrible disease — or a terrible collection of diseases, depending on how technical you want to get. There are many of us who have had a loved one affected by it.
I still remember how unnerved I was one day when I was working as an intern at the newspaper in Dublin and I got a call from my grandmother’s neighbor. She had found her out standing out near the street, looking around in a confused state. The neighbor put my grandmother on the other line and she thought I was my dad at first.
She apparently had been sitting in her living room and believed she was having a conversation with her mother, who had died a decade earlier. She went to the kitchen, came back, discovered she wasn’t there anymore and walked out to the road to look for her. When my dad called her on the phone, she wanted to know what time my grandfather was coming home, but he had also died a few years earlier.
Many of you probably have similar stories. My wife went through it with one of her grandmothers.
But my story and hers probably don’t even begin to compare to how frightened a local family must have felt last weekend when an elderly Winder woman went missing Friday before being found safely in Cedartown — near the Georgia-Alabama state line — on Sunday afternoon when a police officer’s tag radar captured her vehicle.
Thankfully she was OK, and law enforcement did a tremendous job getting to her.
This newspaper was posting updates on the situation regularly throughout the weekend and our Facebook page got quite a few comments, including some discussion about whether people could wear some type of monitor, be it around their neck or ankle, so their families could locate them if they wander off.
In Barrow County, that technology is available. Some of you might recall that a few months ago we wrote about a new search and rescue system being utilized by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
Project Lifesaver International is an electronic search and location system for people with cognitive conditions, such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, brain injuries, autism, Down syndrome and other conditions, who are more susceptible to wandering and becoming lost.
People enrolled in the program wear a wrist watch-sized radio transmitter on their wrist or ankle, which emits a radio frequency signal. The signal can be tracked regardless of where the person wanders and teams are dispatched to locate the person when a caregiver notifies agencies the person is missing.
The Pilot Club of Winder received a $6,000 grant in February 2014 from Jackson EMC and used the money to purchase Project Lifesaver bands and equipment and arrange for training, which was conducted in August of that year. Personnel changes initially delayed the BCSO’s implementation of the program, but it is now up and running.
The BCSO had its first success story with the technology a few months ago. One day an elderly man with dementia wandered away from home in Winder and was found three hours later in the Wendy’s on East May Street, overheated and confused.
A few days later he went missing again, but because his family had enrolled him in the system, deputies located him in a kudzu patch behind his house within 30 minutes.
Training of public safety officials includes teaching them not only how to use the equipment, but also how to communicate with people who wander, based on their condition. Caregivers also receive training when they sign their client, family member, patient, etc. up for the service.
Anyone interested in enrolling their loved one or patient in the service can contact Smith at 770-307-3081 or jsmith@barrowsheriff.com.
For all of our wonderful advancements in medicine, we’re still searching for a cure for dementia, which affects and is such a strain on so many people and their families. While we don’t have the cure yet, at least enrollment in a program like Project Lifesaver can help provide at least a tiny bit of comfort and assurance to those in need.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
