Bridgeman: Determining what is and is not safe for students

Having armed teachers in schools would make students safer, the Commerce Board of Education was told last week.
Would it?
Law enforcement folks are more cautious. How would they know the bad guys from the good guys, they ask.
I don’t know if the Commerce BOE, or any other school board in the area, will decide to allow teachers to have guns in schools. It is legal in Georgia and a number of school systems do so.
It’s a hard subject, but not if you are convinced having a gun is better than not having one. You never need a gun until you really need one is a cliché I have heard and read.
I don’t own guns. I wonder about it from time to time. I have shot rifles, shotguns and pistols, but it has been years since I did. I have not shot the “assault” weapons that seem so sexy to own these days.
A gun is a tool, some would say. It is no better, or worse, than its owner. I can see the logic in that – I don’t have a lot of confidence in a lot of people.
The discussion at the Commerce BOE was delicate. A fair amount of dancing around issues was done on all sides.
Chris Nicholson, who proposed arming teachers on a voluntary basis, repeated his comment that anyone who has a gun needs to be trained and screened.
Teachers already go through a screening, he said. Most school systems do criminal background checks on potential teachers.
Anyone with a gun should be known to local law enforcement and procedures for dealing with teachers and guns would be spelled out.
Commerce Police Chief Zach Ardis was careful. Police responding to reports of a shooter would need to stop and deal with anyone with a gun, he said.
No one talked about specific procedures. That would involve the cops, teachers, administrators, maybe city officials, and a lot of detailed discussion.
I don’t much care for going to schools anymore.
The days of going in the front door and walking to a teacher’s room are over. I did that routinely until the 1990s. (Yes, I’m old enough to remember those days.)
Nearly all schools are locked except for a door that funnels people to the front office. Some already have intercom systems that buzz you in after someone decides whether you pose a threat or not. (Don’t you wonder what school receptionists think about being the front line of security? Do they have guns under their desks?)
In most schools, you have to have a specific person to see, a photo ID and a specific reason for seeing that person.
I’ve only been around two instances of adults causing problems at schools and involving guns. I was there after the fact in both instances.
Both were men. Both were at elementary schools – one in Hall County and one in east Tennessee. Both were about getting kids out of school when the parents were divorced and the former wife had primary custody. Both men were arrested.
Neither instance involved bullets being fired. No one was hurt. It caused quite an uproar when it happened.
Of course, the mass shootings we have seen at schools may occur most anywhere. A Las Vegas concert and a Florida night club are two obvious examples.
Guns don’t have to be involved, but they almost always are at schools.
I have no doubt that we have teachers in schools who own and use guns regularly.
Hunting is a regular feature of life in our state and in the South and Midwest. Maybe some of those teachers would like to have a gun in their classroom, just in case it is needed.
The question is: Are the kids safer with or without guns? I’m afraid that argument may go on forever.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
