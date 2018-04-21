Bennett: The end is near!

Life as we know it on this planet will soon come to an end. No, I’m not talking about Armageddon, the Second Coming or nuclear war.
The end of which I speak is the end of the school year! In seven short weeks, another year will be in the books. Although “short,” I suppose, depends on who you ask. Teachers and students would probably say that it’s an eternity. Yet seven weeks during the summer will seem very short to them, and before we know it the 2018-19 school year will be upon us.
My daughter and I were discussing how fast the time has gone by and how busy things seem to be for everyone. When I mentioned that school will be out soon, she said, “Yeah, but it’s a mad dash to the end!”
Indeed, the last few weeks of school are crazy busy. There are band and sports banquets, graduation preparations and ceremonies, field days, award ceremonies, end-of-year club and academic activities, etc.
It makes my brain tired to think of the loose ends that will need tying up, reports to finish and plans to make. Add to that, students who are involved in extracurricular activities like music lessons, ballet, baton, karate and the teenagers who are also trying to work part-time.
The year hasn’t even ended yet, and it’s time to think about next year with sports and band commitments, uniform fittings, dues to pay, summer practice and calendar planning for upcoming games and events in the fall.
In our family, we have three kids in school. They’re fortunate to have not only their mom and dad, but a grandma and great-grandma/grandpa to help with transporting them to and from their various activities and commitments. My goodness, my hat is off to single-parent families or parents with no one to help. I was a single mom when my daughter was in school, but most of the time I worked from home with a somewhat flexible schedule, so I was able to be taxi mom most of the time.
My mom and dad were always there for backup, but thankfully we lived pretty close to the school, so even though it was pretty much an everyday thing, it was doable.
And, I only had one child in school. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be with multiple children and not having a “village” to help. Being involved in these activities is not only a commitment for the students, but for the parents as well.
So, a special shout-out to all the families who struggle and sacrifice to get your kids where they need to be.
And a little word of encouragement: The end is near! For a few weeks, at least.
Next year will different for our family. We will have three students in three different schools! It’s so hard to believe we’ll have a junior at Winder-Barrow High School, a sixth-grader at Bear Creek Middle School and a fifth-grader at Statham Elementary School.
The last of our four generations of SES students will graduate from there next year.
I suppose life is all about “the end is near,” as each phase comes and goes. New endings mean new beginnings.
In a few weeks, we’ll be lamenting that the summer is ending as a new school year begins.
Seven weeks until graduation/summer vacation may seem far in the future to some.
But in reality, the time will pass in a flash. In the meantime, hang on tight — the mad dash has begun! And don’t worry – the end is near!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
